LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL Comes to Theatre Tallahassee in May

Performances will run May 13 - 29, 2022.

Mar. 28, 2022  
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill comes to Theatre Tallahassee in May. Performances will run May 13 - 29, 2022. The production is written by Lanie Robertson.

The time is 1959. The place is a seedy bar in Philadelphia. The audience is about to witness one of Billie Holiday's last performances, given four months before her death. More than a dozen musical numbers are interlaced with salty, often humorous, reminiscences to project a riveting portrait of the lady and her music.

This production contains strong adult language, themes, and discussions that are inappropriate for young children.

Learn more at https://theatretallahassee.org/2021-2022-season/lady-day-at-emersons-bar-and-grill-2022/.



