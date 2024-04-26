Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



REQUIEM is now playing at Theater Basel. The opera features music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and others.

Mozart's unfinished 'Requiem' as a visually powerful and stirring scenic meditation on disappearance and transience. Complemented by lesser-known sacred works by Mozart, the requiem is transformed into a celebration of life in Romeo Castellucci's production. In ritualistic choreographies, the choir and a group of dancers merge into the energy centre of the evening.

Having fallen victim to Corona in the 20/21 season, the now internationally acclaimed production finally comes to Basel. Ivor Bolton, principal conductor of the Basel Symphony Orchestra, will conduct.

Performances run through 15 June 2024.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.