Sejong Soloists Creates A Classical Music Town In The Metaverse, Plans Live Classical Performances

The internationally acclaimed chamber orchestra Sejong Soloists is blasting off to the metaverse with a series of classical events.

Partnering with Common Computer, a South Korean blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) company, the group developed its own music town on Gather, a popular virtual meeting place, which may be the first classical artists' space in the metaverse. The town will also host live performances. While some pop artists have performed live in the metaverse, a live classical performance in the metaverse is thought to be a novel initiative.

The performances are part of the orchestra's fourth Hic et Nunc (Here and Now) music festival, running August 22 to September 13 in South Korea.

"Being a global leader in information and communication technology, South Korea has provided the fertile ground for our metaverse idea to materialize," said Sejong Soloists Executive Director Kyung Kang. "We have been seeking ways to reach the MZ generation, and the metaverse would be an opportune platform now."

The envisioned next step of the Internet, the metaverse brings people together online in immersive, collective virtual spaces that may employ emerging technologies like virtual reality and augmented reality, 3D and more. Participants on Gather can create an avatar and travel through the virtual festival space to attend the events of their choosing.

Kicking off the virtual proceedings for Hic et Nunc will be "Spiritual Reflections," a live violin recital by prize-winning international performer Stephen Kim on Sunday, August 22, at 8 p.m. from the Seoul Arts Center. It continues with live two-hour violin master classes by David Chan, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra's concertmaster, and Frank Huang, New York Philharmonic's concertmaster, on August 25 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. respectively from Seoul School of Integrated Sciences & Technologies (aSSIST).

The events will include a performance at the Seoul Arts Center by the Sejong Soloists, a dream team of classical music virtuosos, that serves as artist-in-residence at the festival. The orchestra will perform a selection from Gaetano Donizetti's tragic opera Lucia di Lammermoor with musical guests and Metropolitan Opera artists, Soprano Kathleen Kim and Concertmaster David Chan. Chan and New York Philharmonic concertmaster Frank Huang will perform Vivaldi's Concerto for Two Violins; Chan and bassist Kurt Muroki will present Bottesini's Grand Duo Concertante. The concert will be streamed in the metaverse space at a later date.

All times given are Korean Standard Time. To experience Sejong's metaverse, visit https://gather.town/app/cIoxvUqjQx8DK1Vt/sejong.