LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards! 30 By Ninety Theatre Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in New Orleans!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for New Orleans:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Emily Carmadelle 31%

Junebug Productions 18%

Chad Winters 13%

Best Ensemble

DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society - 2019 51%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Le Petit Théâtre Du Vieux Carré - 2020 17%

FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2020 11%

Best Theatre Staff

Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts 39%

Theatre Baton Rouge 28%

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts 18%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Playmakers of Baton Rouge 50%

Theatre Baton Rouge Young Actors Program 50%

Costume Design of the Decade

Sam Mihalik - DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society - 2019 59%

Hope Bennett - SPIDER QUEEN - The NOLA project - 2017 18%

Sara Bandurian - THE WIZ - See Em On Stage - 2017 18%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Kelly Fouchi - BILLY ELLIOT - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts - 2017 26%

Michelle Haas - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Jefferson Performing Arts Society - 2018 23%

AJ Allegra - 1776 - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts - 2016 20%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Lauren Turner - IN THE RED AND BROWN WATER - No Dream Deferred - 2019 29%

Michael McKelvey - HAND TO GOD - The Storyville Collective - 2017 29%

Christopher Bentivegna - FLOWERS IN THE ATTIC - See Em On Stage - 2015 24%

Favorite Social Media

The NOLA Project 70%

@junebugnola 16%

New Orleans Box Office 15%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Bill Young - DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society - 2019 69%

Sydney Thomas - MEAN GIRLS - Tulane Theatre Lab - 2019 31%

Performer Of The Decade

Molly Kate Skupien - FUN HOME - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2018 22%

Enrico Cannella - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Jefferson Performing Arts Society - 2018 14%

Elyse McDaniel - TOXIC AVENGER - See Em On Stage - 2017 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2018 28%

BILLY ELLIOT - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts - 2017 24%

LIZZIE - See Em On Stage - 2016 13%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2019 33%

THE ROSE TATTOO - The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company - 2016 29%

FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2020 20%

Set Design Of The Decade

Eric Porter - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts - 2016 74%

Matthew Collier - FLOWERS IN THE ATTIC - See Em On Stage - 2015 26%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

30 By Ninety Theatre 44%

The NOLA Project 18%

Theatre Baton Rouge 12%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Tiondria Norris - DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society - 2018 54%

Lauren Pierce - DAMN YANKEES - St Paul's Marian Players - 2020 27%

Molly Kate Skupien - FUN HOME - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2018 10%