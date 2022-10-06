Kelsey Kids Presents THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES Live On Stage, October 15

Kelsey Kids kicks off its 2022-2023 season with Hans Christian Andersen's classic fable "The Emperor's New Clothes" - the story about the foolish emperor who thinks he knows everything about fashion (but his wardrobe isn't what he thinks it is)! The play, adapted by Kathryn Schultz Miller, is brought to life by the Virginia Repertory Theatre in a fresh adaption set during the American Revolution.

Performances for this one-day-only family show are Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Kelsey Theatre on the Mercer County Community College campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

Virginia Repertory Theatre is a nonprofit, professional theatre company with four distinct venues and an educational touring arm. The group has been producing children's shows since 1975.

Tickets are $12 for children, students and senior citizens and $15 for adults. Tickets may be purchased online at www.KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the building. Assisted listening devices are available upon request.

Please note: Masks are recommended but not required.