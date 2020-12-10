Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Maine Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Maine!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Maine:

Best Ensemble (Equity)

MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 16%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2015 14%

NEWSIES - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) - 2017 12%

Best Theatre Staff

MSMT Maine State Music Theater 46%

Winterport Open Stage 21%

Lakewood Theater, Madison Maine 9%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Waterville Opera House 27%

Ten Bucks Theatre 25%

Biddeford City Theater 10%

Costume Design of the Decade (EQUITY)

Travis M. Grant - THE WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) - 2019 43%

Jimmy Johansmeyer - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 29%

Ryan Moller - BEAUTY & THE BEAST, GUYS & DOLLS, HELLO DOLLY, TREASURE ISLAND - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) - 2017 13%

Dancer Of The Decade (Equity)

Danielle Barrett Penobscot Theatre Company 37%

Tyler Haynes - MARY POPPINS - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) 20%

Marc Robin - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) 14%

Director of a Musical of the Decade (Equity)

Marc Robin - LES MISERABLES, NEWSIES, SINGIN' in the RAIN, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Maine State Music Theatre - 2013 40%

Dominick Varney - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY, THE MARVELOUS WONDRETTES - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2018 30%

Marc Robin and Curt Dale Clark - THE WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) - 2013 13%

Director of Play of Decade (Equity)

Bari Newport - THE GRADUATE - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2018 41%

Nathan Halverson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2014 32%

Shaun Kerrison - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit Playhouse - 2019 14%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) 50%

Winterport Open Stage 20%

Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Lighting Design of the Decade (Equity)

Jonathan Spencer - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2014 36%

Jeffrey S. Koger - THE WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT-(Maine State Music Theatre) - 2019 30%

Paul Black - MAMMA MIA - MSMT-(Maine State Music Theatre) - 2016 18%

Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Charis Leos - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE, GYPSY, HELLO DOLLy, FULL MONTY - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) - 2013 26%

Dominick Varney - FUN HOME, ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2014 22%

Ben Layman - MATILDA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 19%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Maine State Music Theatre - 2019 15%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2014 13%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

NUNSENSE - Winterport Open Stage - 2013 29%

LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Biddeford City Theater - 2019 16%

TITANIC - Portland Players - 2018 16%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT - GOOD THEATER - 2018 29%

SHEAR MADNESS - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2018 25%

MISERY - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2018 22%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

UNNECESSARY FARCE - Winterport Open Stage - 2016 27%

THE FEMALE ODD COUPLE - Winterport Open Stage - 2013 15%

PRIME OF MISS JEAN BRODIE - Portland Players - 2017 14%

Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Sean Mclelland - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 22%

Robert Kovach - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Maine State Music Theatre - 2019 20%

Tom Ryan - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Maine State Music Theatre - 2018 16%

Sound Design of the Decade

Sean McGinley - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 77%

Kevin Heard - FROM HERE TO ETERNITY, HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, KINKY BOOTS, JERSEY BOYS - Ogunquit Playhouse - 2017 23%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Equity)

MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) 66%

Ogunquit Playhouse 13%

Theater at Monmouth 9%

Vocalist Of The Decade (Equity)

Brianne Beck - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2020 20%

Greg Goodbrod - LES MISERABLES - Maine State Music Theatre - 2013 11%

Heather Astbury Libby - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY, MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 11%