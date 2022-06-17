New National Theatre Announces English Subtitles For Upcoming Shows

New National Theatre has announced that English subtitles will be introduced for the drama productions of "The Glass Menagerie", "My Month" and "Beaching at Dawn" in the 2022/2023 season as below.

The Glass Menagerie

28 September - 2 October, 2022

Performed in French



This is the Japan premiere of a new production of Tennessee WILLIAMS' timeless work The Glass Menagerie, by the Creation Odéon - Théâtre de l'Europe in Paris, France. The lead Amada will be played by the legendary French actress Isabelle HUPPERT. Ivo van HOVE, one of the busiest directors in the world, directs William's autobiographical play.



English and Japanese surtitles will be displayed on the on-stage screen for ALL the performances.



[Bridge to the Future] A New Play I - My Month

2 - 20 November, 2022

Performed in Japanese



This play by SUGAI Ei has been developed in the Playwrights' Workshops led by the Royal Court Theatre since 2019.

In three settings. In November 2013, Izumi is writing a diary in a traditional tatami room of a rural house. In September 2013, Takuma does his daily shopping at the local convenience store run by his parents (Minoru and Miyuki). And in September of the current year, Ayu, who has started working a part-time job at the closed-stacks section of a university library in Tokyo, meets a staff member named Sato. In time, the relationships between the people in these three settings will become clear. Each were searching for redemption in the painful choice made by Takuma...



Tablets with English subtitles available for some performances. Available dates are to be announced.



[Bridge to the Future] A New Play II - Beaching at Dawn

1-18 December, 2022

Performed in Japanese



This is a new play by YOKOYAMA Takuya, a popular playwright in the current theatre scene. Set in A port town in Wakayama Prefecture, it depicts a woman setting off on her journey in pursuit of any signs of her missing classmate--whom she may have hurt in the past.



Tablets with English subtitles available for some performances. Available dates are to be announced.

