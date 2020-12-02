Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards; Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Indianapolis!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Indianapolis:

Best Ensemble

THE AGITATORS BY MAT SMART - Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis - 2020 27%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Indiana Repertory Theatre - 2017 18%

MAMMA MIA! - Booth Tarkington - 2020 16%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Books & Brews 34%

Ralston's Drafthouse 31%

The Rathskeller 25%

Best Theatre Staff

Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis 50%

Fonseca Theatre Company 23%

Actors Theatre of Indiana 11%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Footlite Musicals 65%

Muncie Civic Theatre 19%

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 7%

Costume Design of the Decade

Devon Painter - HOLMES AND WATSON - Indiana Repertory Theatre - 2018 45%

Adrienne Conces - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Booth Tarkington - 2014 30%

Kylie Clark - DUTCHMAN - Monument Theatre Company - 2020 10%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Bryan Fonseca - AVENUE Q - Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis - 2012 85%

Craig Underwood - SEUSSICAL - Wayne Township - 2018 10%

Jane Lanier - MARY POPPINS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2015 5%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Mikael Burke - THE AGITATORS - Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis - 2020 23%

Charles Goad - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Booth Tarkington - 2018 21%

Bill Simmons - THE PILL - Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis - 2018 15%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Phoenix Theatre 71%

Indianapolis Shakespeare Company 18%

Indianapolis Opera 12%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Corbin Fritz - NINA SIMONE: HIGH PRIESTESS OF SOUL - Phoenix Theatre/Phoenix Rising Dance Company - 2020 31%

Ryan Koharchik - LES MISERABLES - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre - 2014 20%

MICHAEL KLAERS - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Indiana Repertory Theatre - 2017 17%

Most Improved Theatre Company

Footlite Musicals 43%

Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 39%

Fort Wayne Youtheatre 14%

Performer Of The Decade

Carrie Schlatter - SILENT SKY - Summit Performance Indianapolis - 2018 25%

John Vessels - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis - 2020 22%

Tim Spradlin - FUN HOME - Footlite Musicals - 2020 13%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

J. EYRE: A NEW MUSICAL ADAPTATION - ECLECTICPOND THEATRE COMPANY - 2017 39%

BRIGHT STAR - Phoenix Theatre - 2018 20%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis - 2020 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE AGITATORS - Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis - 2020 29%

SILENT SKY - Summit Performance Indianapolis - 2018 26%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Indiana Repertory Theatre - 2018 21%

Set Design Of The Decade

Russell Metheny - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Indiana Repertory Theatre - 2017 48%

Tony Cisek - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Indiana Repertory Theatre - 2018 17%

Robert Mark Morgan - HOLMES AND WATSON - Indiana Repertory Theatre - 2018 15%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis 53%

Indiana Repertory Theatre 28%

Footlite Musicals 12%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Lilly Endowment Inc. 56%

Sun King Brewery 32%

Monument Theatre Company 10%

