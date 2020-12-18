Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Ft. Myers/Naples!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Artistic Director Of The Decade

Lori Oliver, Naples Performing Arts Center 31%

Bryce Alexander, The Naples Players 25%

Greg Longenhagen, Florida Repertory Theatre 16%



Arts Educator Of The Decade

Kody C. Jones 41%

Lori Oliver 35%

Hester Kamin 10%



Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Naples Performing Arts Center 39%

Studio 8 37%

Gulfshore Ballet 14%



Best Ensemble (Equity)

CABARET - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2018 16%

TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 15%

GYPSY - TheatreZone - 2020 14%



Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 24%

CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 19%

13 - Naples Performing Arts Center - 2017 15%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 47%

Twisted Vine Bistro 17%

Downtown House of Pizza 16%



Best Theatre Staff

Naples Performing Arts Center 33%

Florida Repertory Theatre 19%

TheatreZone 13%



Best Youth Theatre Program/After School Program Of The Decade

Florida Repertory Theatre Education 41%

Naples Performing Arts Center 38%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 9%



Community Theatre of The Decade

The Naples Players 57%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 16%

The Marco Players 9%



Dancer Of The Decade (Equity)

Kayley Stevens - AND THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND - TheatreZone - 2019 41%

Kayley Stevens - COPACABANA - TheatreZone - 2018 30%

Alexis Fishman - CABARET - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2018 29%



Dancer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Thai West - NEWSIES - Naples Performing Arts Center - 2019 21%

Jeremy Giovinazzo - CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 14%

Kiana Raine-Pinder - SPRING AWAKENING - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 10%



Director Of The Decade (Equity)

Mark Danni - TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 33%

Jason Parrish - ALABASTER - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2019 13%

Eleanor Holdridge - TENDERLY: THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MYSICAL - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2018 10%



Director Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Kody C. Jones - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 21%

Lori Oliver - NEWSIES - Naples Performing Arts Center - 2019 19%

Dawn Lebrect Fornara - CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 15%



Favorite Social Media

Naples Performing Arts Center 34%

The Naples Players 29%

Florida Repertory Theatre Education 9%



First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

The Naples Players 35%

Naples Performing Arts Center 32%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 13%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Florida Repertory Theatre Education 24%

Florida Repertory Theatre 15%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 13%



Most Improved Theatre Company

Naples Performing Arts Center 37%

TheatreZone 21%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 15%



Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Becca McCoy - GYPSY - TheatreZone - 2020 14%

Rachel Burttram - ALABASTER - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2019 13%

Larry Alexander - THE BOY FROM OZ - TheatreZone - 2016 12%



Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Macy Magas - FINDING NEMO JR - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center - 2019 12%

Allie Oliver - NEWSIES - Naples Performing Arts Center - 2019 10%

Randall Kenneth Jones - WHATEVER HAPPENED TO BABY JANE? - The Laboratory Theater of Florida - 2017 8%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 28%

CABARET - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2018 25%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2020 13%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 23%

CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 22%

NEWSIES - Naples Performing Arts Center - 2019 22%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

FENCES - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2019 26%

ALABASTER - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2019 24%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2020 15%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT - The Naples Players - 2019 53%

REFUGEE - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2018 25%

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 15%



Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Tlaloc Lopez-Watermann - TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 29%

David Arsenault - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2020 14%

Jordan Moore - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2019 10%



Set Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Michael Santos - CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 36%

Jordan Moore - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 28%

Terry Tincher & Michael Eyth - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida - 2018 12%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Naples Performing Arts Center 25%

Florida Repertory Theatre 24%

The Naples Players 23%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Naples Performing Arts Center 29%

The Naples Players 25%

Florida Repertory Theatre 20%



Top Streaming Production/Performance

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - The Naples Players - 2020 39%

DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida - 2020 15%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2020 13%



Vocalist Of The Decade (Equity)

Jillian Louis - CABARET - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2018 21%

Whitney Winfield - TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 19%

Brendan Powers - THE FANTASTICKS - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2013 12%



Vocalist Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Sam Hyre - NEWSIES - Naples Performing Arts Center - 2019 17%

Allie Oliver - NEWSIES - Naples Performing Arts Center - 2019 16%

Erica Sample - CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 13%

