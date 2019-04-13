So-fi And Torn Page Announce The Full Line-up For The So-fi Festival June 6-23 2019

So-fi (Jody Christopherson (Artistic Director/Producer), Nathan Gebhard (General Manager/Producer)) announce the full line up for the So-fi Festival, a curated festival, for high concept & low-fi, multi-disciplinary solo performance, co-produced in association with Torn Page (435 W 22nd Street, 2nd Floor), a performance space in the historic home of Rip Torn and Geraldine Page. So-fi co-presents touring and local solo artists, who generate work using multiple forms.

The June festival includes 6 premieres, as well as revivals of 4 critically acclaimed shows and two works in progress. World premieres: Dad by Cara Francis (The New York NeoFuturists), Parlor Poems created by Natalie Johnsonius Neubert (Necessary Exposure: The Female Playwright Project) with permission from the Estate of the late Dennis Krausnick (Shakespeare & Co), Whiskey Flicks Live: King of New York by Michael Niederman (uniform) and Daniel McCoy (The New York NeoFuturists), Toys 101: The Last Class by Jonathan Alexandratos, Lost My Train of Thought by Tiny Box Theater. New York premieres: Abeyance by Tyler West (Glitter Gutter at The Slipper Room) Critically Acclaimed Revivals: Shasta Geaux Pop by Ayesha Jordan and Charlotte Brathwaite (The Public Theater's Under The Radar), The Assembly's The Dark Heart of Meteorology, By Stephen Aubrey, Directed by Jess Chayes (HOME/SICK), St Kilda written and performed by Jody Christopherson (AMP, Greencard Wedding at HERE Arts Center), Directed by Isaac Byrne (The Other Mozart) and The Legend of White Woman Creek by The Coldharts (Edgar Allan).

Tickets go on sale by May 1st and will be $25 per single ticket, $40 per two-show double bill ticket. Early bird tickets $20, until May 15th. Full performance line-up listed below. For more info and a full festival calendar please visit: https://www.so-fi-festival.com

ABEYANCE (New York Premiere)

An audio/visual comedy catastrophe on killing time

Written and Performed by Tyler West

Performed in a unique style called "microphoned-mime" which combines pantomime and sound effects produced live by the actor. A man waits in the lobby for an important job interview and while he waits, everything goes wrong! Like getting trapped in a vending machine, farting bubbles, and loosing his resume.

June 20th @7pm, June 23rd @ 2pm

Runtime: 50 min

TYLER WEST is a self taught physical comedian! He's created his own work for several shows in Tucson, and has traveled across the nation from various Fringe Festivals with "ABEYANCE." You can also check him out regularly performing at the Slipper Room in New York.

https://tyler-west.wixsite.com/abeyance

A CASE AGAINST PEACEFUL PROTEST

A vision of the future, in all its manifestations

Written and Performed by Eric Lawrence Taylor

?with live music by Tristan Dossett

A Case Against Peaceful Protest shows us both the terror that is to come but the joy that we will meet it with. An immersive piece that marries the spoken word, song and movement with ritual and digital media to show that audience what has been missing from the conversation.

This piece was developed at Abrons Arts Center.

June 14th @7pm, June 15th @ 7pm

Runtime: 45 min

Eric Lawrence TAYLOR was classically trained in acting at Fordham University. He is also a prolific multidisciplinary artist. His original works have been shown around New York City, including Abrons Art Center, The University Settlement, The Artist Co-op, and the Ashmolean Museum. https://www.ericlawrencetaylor.com/

DAD (World Premiere)

A one-woman revolution, a drag exorcist debate with my Dad, your Dad, and America's Dads.

NRA Rating: Z

Written and Performed by Cara Francis

Directed by Nessa Norich

In November 2016, on the eve of Trump's election, Cara's dad slipped into a coma. One week later he died. He left an arsenal of hundreds of guns and enough ammo to get him through an apocalypse. He wasn't a bad man, but in a war of good vs. evil, she believes they would have been on different sides.

What is the responsibility of white people, queer people, artists and progressive thinkers to expose our family members to truths they might otherwise dismiss -- as we recreate ourselves? Has geographical and cultural distance created two Americas? How can we celebrate the death of the patriarchy while still loving -- and mourning -- our dads?

June 6th @ 830pm, June 7th @ 7pm, June 16th @ 330pm, (Father's Day), June 22nd @830pm

June 23rd @ 330pm

Runtime: 50 Min

Cara Francis (Writer/Performer) is a writer, performer and a comedian. An ensemble member of The New York Neo-Futurists from 2008-2017, she designed and performed in The Complete and Condensed Stage Directions of Eugene O'Neill, Vol 1 and 2 (Drama Desk Nom for Unique Theatrical Experience) and The Soup Show. Her installation work includes "Stand" (Brooklyn Museum, IPA), "Remote" (Trouw, Amsterdam, NE, New Museum, New York for AUNTSisdance, First Person View, The Knockdown Center) and "Happy To See You" (Print Screen Festival, Tel Aviv, Automata Arts, Collapsable Hole, Dixon Place, The Wild Project). She regularly writes and performs original music as your Fantasy Grandma (Bushwig, NY Comedy Festival at Carolines, Catch Performance Series, Hollywood Improv). www.carafrancis.squarespace.com

Lost My Train Of Thought (World Premiere)

An interactive theatrical story that unfolds through card catalogs, dollhouse miniatures, Radioptican Magic Lanterns, and an antique wind­up tin train.

Written and Directed by Joy Tomasko

Performed by Sarah Murphy

Designed and Co- presented by Tiny Box Theater

Tiny Box Theater presents an original story that invites the audience into the action. A reclusive author sends a librarian a copy of their latest book. Within its pages, she finds a special request and a set of clues. The author, the librarian, and an audience of readers must finish a series of stories and return something long overdue. Tiny Box Theater's newest piece will unfold using objects of nostalgia: repurposed card catalogs, dollhouse miniatures, Radioptican Magic Lanterns, and a wind-up tin train. The show has one beginning and several possible endings, depending on chance and the choices of the audience. Lost My Train of Thought explores how we catalog time: is it borrowed, bought, saved, stolen, wasted, or lost?

June 8th @ 330pm, June 9th @ 2pm

Runtime: 45 min

TINY BOX THEATER- was founded by Sarah Murphy, Justin Steeve, and Joy Tomasko in 2015. They originally met last century during undergraduate studies in theater at Drew University. Tiny Box Theater works are a theatrical hybrid of a pop-up book, diorama, radio play, live performance, and toy theater. Our small, portable venues invite individual audiences to get close. The characteristics of the boxes themselves help inform the story and the style in which it's told. We create original stories, develop interactive moments, craft visuals, record and design audio, and perform the works live. Tiny Box Theater asks our audiences to reimagine what stories look and sound like and to find theatricality in small moments. Collaborators have included artists Anthony Baus & Patrick Byrnes, performer Nico Grelli, musician Eric Holm, voice-over artist Elizabeth Klett, comedian Jason Planitzer, and designers/box operators Maeve O'Sullivan & Grace Trimble. Tiny Box Theater has performed at the NYC, Boston, and Toronto Figment Festivals, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, at Luna Stage in New Jersey, the LIC Arts Open in Long Island City, and Madison Square Park's Kids Fest. https://tinyboxtheater.com/

PARLOR POEMS (World Premiere)

A multidisciplinary sound-experience in a Victorian-era parlor hosted posthumously by Dennis Krausnick

Conceived, Designed and Directed by Natalie Johnsonius Neubert

Featuring the poetry of Dennis Krausnick

The Victorian parlor was traditionally considered to be the most elegant room in the house, and reserved for leisurely greeting important company. Parlor Poems invites audiences to return to that time. Using projections of photographs and images from Victorian-era estates and symbolic set pieces, the Torn Page performance space will be transformed into a Victorian parlor where the audience will enjoy light refreshments (either tea favors and teas, or hors d'oeuvres and vintage cocktails, depending on performance time). Once everyone has settled into their seats, there will be an immersive sound installation of readings from Dennis Krausnick's final book of poetry, sharing the quick wit and profound wisdom culminated from a life creating theatre in the woods of the Berkshire hills, where he spent many years living at The Mount, the opulent Victorian home of Edith Wharton. Technology plays an important role in creating the atmosphere for the installation. Mixing contemporary media (sound and projections) with traditional elements (food and storytelling), the division between time and geography are erased, allowing modern audiences to experience tea time or cocktail hour under the same pretense as the Victorian aristocrats living a life of leisure.?

June 8 @ 2pm, June 9 @7pm

Runtime: 40 min

NATALIE JOHNSONIUS NEUBERT is a theatre-maker, sound artist, and curator. She has worked throughout New York at such venues as Ensemble Studio Theater, The Ohio Theater, Urban Stages, The Culture Project, Performance Space 122, Galapagos Art Center, Dixon Place, The Brick Theater and with companies including Target Margin Theater and This is Not A Theatre Company, as well as in site-specific pieces created for the NY Public Library and the NY Botanical Gardens. Outside of New York, her work has also been seen and heard at Bridge Lane Theatre (London, UK), The Colonial Theatre (Pittsfield, MA), Belcourt Theatre (Nashville, TN), Chaffin's Dinner Theatre (Nashville, TN), and at the Miami Light Project as part of the Filmgate Interactive Film Festival. She studied acting at the British American Drama Academy and Shakespeare & Company; and received her BA and MFA from Sarah Lawrence College where she studied Theatre, Writing, Dance, and Music.

Dennis Krausnick was a founder of Shakespeare & Company and served as its Director of Training from 1993 to 2018. Krausnick held an MA from St. Louis University and an MFA in Acting from NYU. As a Master Teacher of text and rhetoric, and as a teacher, director or guest-artist, he worked in theatre training programs across the country including NYU, ACT, Boston University, Emerson College, Wake Forest University, Southern Methodist University, University of Washington, MIT, University of Pittsburgh, University of Tennessee, Chapman University, Bradley University, University of South Carolina and Western Carolina University. As a director, his Shakespeare credits include most of the Shakespeare canon. He also directed the award-winning television special about Edith Wharton, Songs from the Heart. Krausnick adapted the fiction of Edith Wharton and Henry James for the stage creating numerous one-act and full-length plays all of which have been produced one or more times at Shakespeare & Company as well as by other theaters. Krausnick was awarded the 2006 Bingham Chair of Humanities by the University of Louisville in recognition of his accomplishments as a Master Teacher of Shakespeare Performance.

Shasta Geaux Pop

Come celebrate the icon Shasta Geaux Pop completely uncensored in her signature brand of basement get-down party.

Written and Conceived by Ayesha Jordan

Created in collaboration with Directed by Charlotte Brathwaite

Music Direction, Production, Performance: Justin Hicks

Music Production, DJing, Performance: Dj Avg Jo

Costume Design: Abigail DeVille

If Millie Jackson, Roxanne Shante, OutKast and Monty Python had a baby in the year 3030 you'd get Shasta Geaux Pop! Completely uncensored and outrageously hilarious this icon brings you her signature brand of basement get-down party. If Bubble Yum met Colt 45... Crazy, irreverent and uplifting Shasta keeps it real with her gospel of laughter and her free flowing emcee style. With satire, contagious energy and sexy southern charms Shasta tackles naughty topics and pays sonic homage to the 80s/90s classic era of Hip-Hop teleporting the listener to elevated highs.

Shasta Geaux Pop has most recently been performed at the High Line. Shasta's also been presented in Amsterdam, Under the Radar Festival, Off Center Festival, La Jolla Playhouse's Without Walls Festival, Cincinnati CAC, and The Bushwick Starr.

June 14th @830pm, June 15th @ 830pm

Runtime: 60 min

Ayesha Jordan is a NYC based multidisciplinary artist who often uses characters and stories to create indelible moments for cerebral and visceral experiences. Jordan's characters each represent a facet of herself and act as a tool to playfully disguise herself, and to uniquely connect with guests. She most recently performed Shasta Geaux Pop at the High Line. Shasta's also been presented in Amsterdam, Under the Radar Festival, Off Center Festival, La Jolla Playhouse's Without Walls Festival, Cincinnati CAC, and The Bushwick Starr. Ayesha performed in the Broadway production and tour of Eclipsed at The John Golden Theatre and The Curran (SF). Jordan also performed in both Failure Sandwich and Ludic Proxy, by Aya Ogawa, Home by Geoff Sobelle, Stairway to Stardom and Harold I Hate You, by Cakeface (HERE, Ars Nova & Triskelion), and Platonov: Or the Disinherited by Jay Scheib (The Kitchen). In 2015 she created Come See My Double D's at JACK (NY).www.ayeshajordan.com

CHARLOTTE BRATHWAITE (Canada/Barbados/UK) was named as one of the "up-and-coming women in theatre to watch" by Playbill. Brathwaite is known for her unique approach to staging classical and unconventional texts, dance, visual art, multi-media, site-specific installation, video, film, performance art, plays and music events. Her work has been seen in the Americas, Africa, Europe, the Caribbean and Asia and ranges in subject matter from the historical past to the distant future illuminating issues of race, sex, power and the complexities of the human condition.

Presented at both national and international venues her work has been seen in New York at The Whitney Museum of American Art, The Park Avenue Armory, The Public Theater/Under the Radar Festival, the Bronx Academy of Arts & Dance (BAAD!), The Living Theater, Joe's Pub, La MaMa E.T.C, The Highline, Jack Performance Space, Bushwick Starr, BRIC Arts Center, Central Park Summer Stage, the Studio Museum of Harlem, 651 Arts, D.C. Arts Commission 5x5 Projects (Washington D.C.), The International Festival of Arts and Ideas (New Haven), FORM Festival (Arcosanti), Moss Arts Center (Virginia), MDLive Arts (Miami), Segerstrom Arts Center (Orange County), Wow Festival (San Diego), Contemporary Arts Center (Cincinnati), Right About Now Festival (Amsterdam, The Netherlands), Test! Festival (Zagreb, Croatia), Het Veem Theater (Amsterdam, The Netherlands), Scarlett Project (Port of Spain, Trinidad), Culture Station Seoul 284 Festival (Seoul, Korea), Aarshi Theater (Kolkata, India), Hebbel am Ufer (Berlin, Germany) and The Chale Wote Festival (Accra, Ghana) among others.

Brathwaite is a 2019 Creative Capital awardee, a 2019 United States Artists Fellow and a 2019 Rockefeller/Bellagio resident. Other awards include: the Prelude Festival Franky Award, the Brown Institute Magic Grant, the Princess Grace George C. Wolfe Award, the Julian Milton Kaufman Prize (Yale), and the National Performing Network Creation Fund. She has continued collaborations with noted artists such as Meshell Ndegeocello, Peter Sellars, Flutronix, Ayesha Jordan, Justin Hicks, Kyle Abraham/AIM, Tamar Kali, Guillermo E. Brown/Pegasus Warning, Sanford Biggers, Greg Tate, Burnt Sugar Arkestra and others.

She received her MFA at Yale School of Drama and her BA in Physical Theater at the Amsterdam School for the Arts (the Netherlands). She has been a Visiting Professor at Amherst College, The University of Fortaleza UNIFOR (Brazil) and Visiting Artist at Williams College, New York University and Barbados Community College. Brathwaite is currently a freelance director and Associate Professor of Music and Theater Arts at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

ST KILDA

A horrific Scottish sound immersion/excursion with live foley looping

Written and Performed by Jody Christopherson

Directed by Isaac Byrne

Sound and Foley Design by Andy Evan Cohen

Voiceovers by Michael de Roos

Dialect Coach Chloe Dirksen

After the death of her Grandmother, an American woman travels to an abandoned island off the coast of Scotland and unearths a dark family secret.

Steeped in Scottish folklore and told in a tradition as ancient as its subject matter, this tale of supernatural horror is performed and technically executed entirely by Jody Christopherson. Foley instrumentation, live singing, looping and distortion pedals create a multi-layered soundscape in near darkness. Instruments include violin bows on bowls of water, cigar box guitars, pie tins full of salt, folk singing and more. This narrative is inspired by the 1930 evacuation of Hirta, St Kilda's only inhabitable island, and the role that music plays in women's narratives.

June 6th @ 7pm, June 7th @ 830pm, June 9th @ 830pm, June 21st @ 830pm

June 23rd @ 7pm

Runtime: 55 min

Jody Christopherson (Writer/ Performer) has been called "a talent to watch, not to mention a pleasure to hear" (Time Out NY) "the ANTITHESIS of the manic pixie dream girl" (Zouch Magazine) and a "Rock Monster" (Brooklyn Rail). Her work has been performed in 28 cities in 6 countries and nominated for 7 Innovative Theater Awards. Works include Greencard Wedding, AMP, Necessary Exposure: The Female Playwright Project and Because You Are Good (based on interviews with Clove Galilee). Additional performance credits include: the award-winning monodrama The Other Mozart by Sylvia Milo, Directed by Isaac Byrne, The Reenactors by Juliana Francis Kelley Directed by Tony Torn at Abrons Art Center, Primary by Gracie Gardner at IRT, Habitat by William Leavitt at The Kitchen. She is the recipient of a New York Society Library Grant, underwritten by Alexander Sanger, for her show AMP. The equipment used in St Kilda was also underwritten by Mr. Sanger and The New York Community Trust. She is originally from Omaha, Nebraska.

Isaac Byrne has received the New York Innovative Theatre Award for Outstanding Direction twice and productions he has directed have been nominated for a Drama Desk Award, an Off Broadway Alliance award, 25 NYIT awards, and 11 Planet Connection Awards. He also performs regularly with the Aztec Economy theatre company in the touring show Butcher Holler Here We Come. He studied acting with renowned acting teachers including Fred Kareman and Matthew Corozine in NYC and Terry Martin in Texas. He has taught acting at the University of the Arts, the New York Film Academy, and the Matthew Corozine Studio. He will graduate with an MFA in Theatre: Directing from Texas State University in May 2019. Directing credits include: The Other Mozart by Sylvia Milo, AMP by Jody Christopherson, Tar Baby and 52 Man Pick Up, both by Desiree Burch

SOO JIN PRETTY NAIL & MORE

Meet Susie, a no longer young or cute Korean-American actor who would be the girl next door if she were white and harmless, and her half-sister Soo Jin, fresh off the boat with beauty tips to change her (and your!) life forever... or at least for one night.

Written and Performed by Susan Hyon

Directed by David Skeist

Soo Jin Pretty Nail (and more) is an intimate look at the chaotic mind of actress and writer Susan Hyon from the inside out. It begins in the shittiest of Pennsylvania towns, where Susan was raised neck deep in the baggage her parents never unpacked from Korea. Where it ends, however, is anyone's guess. This is not your typical triumph over adversity American dream story. In fact, depending on how Susan feels about herself by the end, it might not be a triumph over anything. But here is what's for sure. This show will contain one genuine basket-case full of dirty laundry being aired out on stage for your viewing pleasure or horror. With singing and dancing.

June 13 @ 830pm, June 15 @ 2pm

Runtime: 60 min

Susan Hyon (Writer/Performer) last performed in NYC in Chiara Atik's Bump at EST (dir. Claudia Weill). Before that, she played in Molly Beach Murphy's Cowboy Bob at Ars Nova (dir. Annie Tippe). Susan went solo with Soo Jin Pretty Nail at Dixon Place, The Fishtank (Kansas City) and Baltimore Theatre Project. She produced Cloud of Fool's The Whistling Mortician (NYC/IATI and BTP). Susan directed Three Gifts for Lenny Bruce by Jim Knable, as part of Target Margin's 2014 Labs. More acting: You for Me for You (Portland Playhouse), The (*) Inn and Uncle Vanya (Target Margin), I Came to Look for You on Tuesday (La MaMa), Happy Hour (Atlantic Theater Company), Crane Story (Playwrights Realm), Romeo & Juliet (NYSF/The Public), Henry VI (Shakespeare & Co.), Opus (Florida Studio Theatre), Smoke and Mirrors (The Flea), Toshtuk and Janyl (Yara Arts). Co-founder, Cloud of Fools Theater Company. BA Economics, Smith College. Fulbright ETA, South Korea. MFA Acting Columbia University (Awards: Presidential Scholarship, Recipient of The Bob Hope Fellowship).

THE DARK HEART OF METEOROLOGY

A disgraced weatherman presents a barely-multimedia presentation - part bargain-basement TED Talk, part happening - about natural disasters, large and small.

Co-presented by The Assembly

Written by Stephen Aubrey

Directed by Jess Chayes

Performed by Richard Lovejoy

Scenic Design by Nic Benacerraf

Sound Design by Asa Wember

Intrepid weatherman Franklin Elijah White is traveling across the country on an increasingly quixotic journey, aided only by a slide projector and whatever visual aids he can find in the backseat of his car. Battered by personal tragedy and heavy winds, he's taking shelter here for the night, and he comes bearing a simple but devastating message: the weather is going to kill us all. Every single one of us.

The Assembly reimagines our beloved 2009 hit for the age of climate change. A comedy about trying to hold it all together when the sky is falling down.

June 16 @ 830pm, June 20 @ 830pm, June 21 @ 7pm

Runtime: 60 min

THE ASSEMBLY is a collective of multi-disciplinary performance artists committed to realizing a visceral and intelligent theater for a new generation. Assembly members unite varied perspectives in service of wide-reaching, unabashedly theatrical and rigorously researched ensemble performances, crafted to spark conversation with our audiences. Our work embraces the complexities of our present moment; it is a call for empathy and engagement. From workshops to productions to post-performance discussions, The Assembly is dedicated to rooting its artists, audiences, and peers in a profound sense of community. Since 2006, The Assembly has created ten original works that have been seen in Edinburgh, Connecticut, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and throughout NYC at La Mama, The New Ohio and IRT (through the Archive Residency), JACK, Horse Trade, and others. We've explored topics such as the ruthlessness of capitalism in the Gold Rush and the Dot-Com Boom and the politics of 1960s radicals. A feature article about the company was published in TDR in 2016. https://www.assemblytheater.org/

THE LEGEND OF WHITE WOMAN CREEK

A thirteen song cycle of love, betrayal and revenge sung by the ghost of Anna Morgan Faber.

Co-Presented with The Coldharts

Created and Performed by Katie Hartman

Created and Directed by Nick Ryan

Since the late 1800's, inhabitants of western Kansas and eastern Colorado have claimed to have seen and heard the specter of a woman singing to herself at twilight, as she wanders along a dry, cracked stream-bed known as White Woman Creek. Some say she was killed, some say she killed herself, others say worse... but to hear the truth, you must hear Anna's song for yourself. The Legend of White Woman Creek is a music-theatre piece inspired by a ghost story that weaves a tale of frontier life and peril through thirteen original folk songs, based on the traditional music of the era.

Listen to The Legend of White Woman Creek: https://thecoldharts.bandcamp.com/album/the-legend-of-white-woman-creek

June 13th @ 7pm, June 15th @ 330pm June 16th @ 7pm, June 22nd @ 2pm, June 23rd @ 830pm

Runtime: 60 min

Katie Hartman is a Brooklyn-based singer, songwriter, actor, and theatre-maker. Recent New York credits include Edgar Allan at Soho Playhouse and Torn Page, Bread Arts Collective's RISE AND FALL and 3 Sticks' new folk opera, VESTIGE, both at the Brooklyn performance space, Cloud City. Katie is co-artistic director of the Coldharts, an international touring theatre company that creates ensemble-devised, new music theatre inspired by the American Gothic. While living in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Katie worked with Four Humors Theater Company, Bedlam Theatre, Theatre de la Jeune Lune, and on the Mainstage of the Brave New Workshop Comedy Theater. She is a founding member and producer of the Twin Cities Horror Festival, the largest performing arts festival in North America dedicated to the genre of horror.

Nick Ryan is a founding member and resident playwright of Four Humors Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He has written eight shows with the company including 'The Ingenious Gentleman Don Quixote of La Mancha' which premiered at the Dowling Studio in the Guthrie Theatre in May of 2016. 'Endurance,' a show he wrote in collaboration with Split Knuckle Theater, premiered during the 2010 Connecticut Repertory Theater Nutmeg Summer Series and received a Connecticut Critic's Circle Award for its run at Longwharf Theater in New Haven in 2015. Nick was the co-creator of an immersive adaptation of Jule's Verne '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea' for Children's Theater Company in Minneapolis which ran for three hundred performances in the summer of 2015. He graduated from the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities with a BA in Theater Arts, where he was the two-time recipient of the Arthur Ballet Award for Playwriting. Nick currently resides in Brooklyn where he is Co-Artistic director of The Coldharts.

TOYS 101: THE LAST CLASS (World Premiere)

On the last day of a high school English class, the text becomes the teacher, their action figures, and their Queerness.

Written and Performed by Jonathan Alexandratos

TOYS 101: The Last Class - After years of teaching at a conservative high school, one teacher fears the oppressive curriculum they have been forced to regurgitate has left their students with no way to see themselves in the limited education they've received. Today, for their final class of the year (and possibly their career), this teacher has decided to change that. The teacher, by using the toys that have followed them their entire life, carves an academic path to their own Non-Binary identity, and, in so doing, advocacy for the beautiful uniqueness of all their students. Taught by Jonathan Alexandratos, this immersive, theatrical class uses toys, discussions, literature, projected images, and community to build a hopeful, Queer story. You are the student. The semester is almost over. Class is in session, one last time.

June 9 @ 330pm, June 22 @ 7pm

Runtime: 50min

JONATHAN ALEXANDRATOS is a New York City-based playwright and educator. Jonathan began work on their M.F.A. in Playwrighting at Queens College (CUNY), graduating in 2011. During their time in graduate school, they co-founded Playsmiths, (a playwrights' lab in which holds weekly readings of writers' work and provides them with feedback), and studied with playwrights Richard Schotter and Tina Howe. Howe nominated Jonathan's play *Molding Plastic* for the Rita and Burton Goldberg Award and the Irving Zarkower Award for best new play. In 2012, Jonathan's play *Chain Reaction*, a two-act comedy about the building of the atomic bomb, was produced in the NY International Fringe Festival. Jonathan has received commissions from the Abingdon Theatre Company and Truant Arts for the creation of new work. These commissions have resulted in two well-received plays: *Shepherd* (a piece about the bond between military dogs and their human partners) and *Teeth* (about a woman, born without a mouth, who finds her voice). Their play *Breaking/Orbit* was performed at the 2013 Pop Culture Association Conference in Washington, D.C. and the 2013 Last Frontier Theatre Conference in Valdez, Alaska. They are a member of Mission to (dit)Mars, a Queens-based writers' collective that commissions new plays from its members each season. Jonathan created *Duck*, a full-length animal allegory about the nature of abuse, culture, and individuality, which received a workshop production in Strasbourg, France. As a member of the Ingram New Works Lab at Nashville Repertory Theatre (2015-2016), Jonathan wrote WE SEE WHAT HAPPEN, a play about Jonathan's grandmother's immigration from Greece to the U.S. in 1951 as told by bootleg superhero action figures. They are a huge geek: a lover of action figures and comic books, and always finding ways of incorporating those things into their theatre.

WHISKEY FILCKS LIVE!: KING OF NEW YORK (World Premiere)

New York is fucking dying. Capitalism is killing it. Let's go to the movies.

Performed & Co-Created by Michael Niederman

Directed Co-Created by Daniel McCoy

A live "reaction performance" (over a bottle of whiskey) in which film geek, motormouth, and native New Yorker Michael Niederman provides unscripted responses to a series of movie clips centered around New York City's past, present, and future, pondering the question: is New York dying, and if so, what can we do to save it?

Whiskey Flicks: Live! - The King of New York is the next step in an ongoing collaboration that began with the film-exploration cable access talk show Niederman Describes (watch on YouTube!) and continued with the midnight-movie-going-slash-whiskey-tasting podcast Whiskey Flicks (listen on iTunes!). This is a live attempt by McCoy to impose structure on the natural pandemonium inherent in Niederman. Just like New York itself, this piece is a marriage of order and chaos.

June 7th @ 7pm, June 8th @ 830pm, June 16th @ 2pm, June 22th @ 330pm

Runtime: 50 min

Michael Niederman (Co-Creator, Performer) is a graduate of Columbia University's MFA Playwriting Program where he studied under such luminaries as Eduardo Machado and Theresa Rebeck. He is the author of the plays Freshman Fifteen (NYC Actors Studio), The Riverside Symphony (Planet Connections Theater Festivity), The Kuptferberg Family Tragedy (New York Stage and Film), To Barcelona! (Ignited States), Chelsea, Alaska (Lion Theater), and his newest work, Untitled First Draft. His play Every Man was the winner of the 2007 Samuel French Short Play Festival. Michael is also a screenwriter/filmmaker. Most recently he Co-Directed the film uniform, starring co-starring Laura Gomez, which for the past year has played for dozens of film festivals across the world. His script for the short film Proof of Birth won the Broadcast Educational Association Best Screenplay Award, and Faculty Selects at the Columbia University Film Festival. His feature-length screenplay, Saint Carlos of Gowanus also won Faculty Selects at Columbia University, was featured at the National Association of Independent Latino Producers Writer's Lab, and has been a finalist for the Sundance Film Festival Writers Lab.

DANIEL MCCOY (Co-Creator, Director) is a playwright and performer based in New York City whose plays include Dick Pix, Perfect Teeth, Nothing Beyond the Light Matters, Four and Twenty Draculas, Cleave, and Epimythium. His work has been produced and developed recently with Theaterlab, Primary Stages, Project Y Theatre, IATI Theatre, Dutch Kills Theatre, and Simple Machine Theatre. He is alumni member of the Project Y Playwrights Group and the Cimentos Play Development Program at IATI Theatre. As an ensemble member of the New York Neo-Futurists, Daniel has written and performed in The Great American Drama, Mute, (un)afraid, and the long-running late night show The Infinite Wrench. Daniel is a graduate of the MFA Playwriting Program at Hunter College, where he studied with playwrights Tina Howe and Arthur Kopit and dramaturg Mark Bly. He directs every spring for the Writopia Lab Worldwide Plays Festival, showcasing the work of young playwrights.

SO-FI FESTIVAL is a curated festival that co-presents low-fi & high concept multi-disciplinary, solo performance. So-fi was founded in 2018 by Perfomer/ Creator/ Producers, Jody Christopherson and Nathan Gebhard. Advisory Board: Isaac Byrne, Katie Hartman, Tony Torn. "With its intimate staging and stripped-down tech, the So-fi Festival celebrates the timelessness of storytelling. The festival's structure breeds ingenuity as its artists craft striking effects from minimal trappings"- Theasy.com

TORN PAGE is a performance space for established and emerging artists located in the historic home of Rip Torn and Geraldine Page, a 19th century Victorian/Bohemian Brownstone in Chelsea NYC. In association with the W.B. Yeats Society, Torn Page recently presented the APT 929 production of The Only Jealousy of Emer, as part of Origin's First Irish Theatre Festival, which was awarded Best Design and extended twice. Torn Page looks forward to welcoming The Civilians "Paul Swan Is Dead and Gone", Directed by Steve Cosson, April-25th- May 19th, 2019. http://torn-page.squarespace.com/





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You