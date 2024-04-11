Photos: Melissa McCarthy Visits SUFFS on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier this week the cast of Suffs welcomed a very special guest to the Music Box Theatre. Melissa McCarthy stopped by for a preview performance of Shaina Taub's new musical and posed with the cast backstage. Check out photos below!

Suffs stars book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making her only the second woman in history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. Suffs will also star Tony Award winner Nikki M. James as Ida B. Wells, Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi as Doris Stevens, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn.

It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas