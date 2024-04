Photos: Jinkx Monsoon and James Carpinello Celebrate Their Opening Night in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Earlier this month, "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Jinkx Monsoon and James Carpinello joined the cast of Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre. Check out photos from inside their opening celebration below!

The current cast includes: Jinkx Monsoon as Audrey, Corbin Bleu as Seymour, James Carpinello as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., Stephen DeRosa as Mr. Mushnik, alongside Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, as well as Camryn Hampton, Michael Iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Noel MacNeal, Jon Hoche, Johnny Newcomb, Melissa Victor, and Christine Wanda.