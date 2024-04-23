HADESTOWN, COME FROM AWAY & More Set for 2024-2025 Broadway in Akron Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playhouse Square has unveiled the 2024-2025 Broadway in Akron Series. The series is a collaboration between Playhouse Square and the University of Akron, with shows performed at E.J. Thomas Hall at the University of Akron.

The 2024-2025 season includes: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (September 24-25, 2024), Dear Evan Hansen (November 12-13, 2024), Hadestown (February 22, 2025), and Come From Away (March 25-26, 2025).

“We've been presenting Broadway in Akron since 2015, and each season just seems to get better and better,” said David Greene, Senior Vice President of Programming at Playhouse Square. “We have been fortunate to see our season ticket base continue to grow each year, which is what helps to secure these amazing titles.”

Season ticket packages range from $70 - $350 each and are the only way to guarantee seats to all fours shows not only at the absolute lowest price but also in the best locations. A three-month payment option is available for all packages. Complimentary parking is included for certain packages.

In addition, Broadway in Akron season ticket holders enjoy benefits like easy ticket exchanges and pre-sale or discount offers to select events at both E.J. Thomas Hall and Playhouse Square.

Those looking to purchase or renew season ticket packages can visit playhousesquare.org/akron. Representatives are also available by phone at 216-640-8800 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

On-sale dates for individual shows on the series will be announced at a later date. More information is available at playhousesquare.org/akron.

The 2024-2025 Broadway in Akron Lineup Includes:

TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

September 24-25, 2024

TinaOnBroadway.com

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

November 12 – 13, 2024

DEHTour.com

Declared “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by the Washington Post, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look — from the point of view of both the parents and young people — at our complex, interconnected, and social media-filled lives.

Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he's on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for—the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other—and ourselves—along the way.

Including some of the most iconic musical theater songs from the last decade, including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window,” and “For Forever,” DEAR EVAN HANSEN features an uplifting score by the Tony , Grammy, and Oscar winning team behind The Greatest Showman and La La Land, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson.

HADESTOWN

February 22, 2025

Hadestown.com

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

COME FROM AWAY

March 25 – 26, 2025

ComeFromAway.com

Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America!

This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, directed by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley and musical staging by Tony-nominee Kelly Devine. The tour is directed by Daniel Goldstein with musical staging by Richard J. Hinds, based on the original Broadway direction and choreography.

Newsweek cheers, “It takes you to a place you never want to leave!”

On 9/11, the world stopped.

On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

Photo Credit: T Charles Erickson