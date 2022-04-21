Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of JUDGE STEVE HARVEY on ABC - Tuesday, April 26, 2022
8:00-9:00 p.m. – JUDGE STEVE HARVEY: “What The Hell Is Going On?”
Steve Harvey serves as the judge, jury and star, and must rule on various cases in his courtroom based on some good old common sense. In the first case, business partners are at odds when one sues the other for reimbursement of money owed for a parking pass that the other claims she doesn't owe because the pass was never used.
In the second case, a son is livid after finding out that his mother threw out his collector item and is now suing her for the replacement value. In the third case, former friends and co-workers butt heads when one sues the other for hotel reimbursement fees and emotional distress when the other decided to cancel THE TRIP last minute.
Steve Harvey serves as the judge, jury and star of "Judge Steve Harvey," a new one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy series. Real-life people with real-life conflicts will present their case in his courtroom, ranging FROM family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships and everything in between. With the help of Nancy, his trusted bailiff by trade, Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.
From Steve Harvey, "Judge Steve Harvey" is produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television's newly formed alternative unit. Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Jared Morell serve as executive producers, with Myeshia Mizuno as showrunner and executive producer.
Watch clip FROM a recent episode here:
