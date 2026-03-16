Photos: POWER BALLAD Premieres at SXSW with Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas

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On March 15, Power Ballad, the new movie musical featuring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas, made its U.S. premiere in Austin, Texas, at SXSW at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas. Check out photos from the event below.

Stars Rudd and Jonas lit up the red carpet alongside writer and director John Carney, co-star and writer Peter McDonald, producers Anthony Bregman, Peter Cron, Rebecca O’Flanagan, and Robert Walpole, and executive producer Micah Green.

SXSW Festival Head Claudette Godfrey introduced Carney, who shared a message with the audience about the film’s themes. Following the screening was an onstage conversation featuring Rudd, Jonas, Carney, and McDonald, who reflected on bringing the film to life and the journey to its SXSW premiere.

Power Ballad tells the story of a past-his-prime wedding singer Rick (Rudd), who crosses paths with a fading boyband star, Danny (Jonas), during a gig. After the two bond over music and a late-night jam session, Danny turns one of Rick’s songs into a hit that reignites his career and Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he believes he deserves, even if it means risking everything he cares about.

The movie is directed by John Carney (of Once and Sing Street fame), who co-wrote the screenplay with Peter McDonald, who also stars. The cast also includes Havana Rose Liu, Marcella Plunkett, and Jack Reynor. It will open nationwide in theaters on June 5 from Lionsgate.

Photo Credit: Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Lionsgate