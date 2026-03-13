Video: Jimmy Reconnects with Sofi in SHRINKING Sneak Peek Clip

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Jason Segel and Cobie Smulders are together again in a new clip from episode eight of Shrinking Season 3. In a sneak peek from the upcoming episode, which debuts on Wednesday, March 18, their characters Jimmy and Sofi catch up after their "first date" at Tia's birthday celebration.

Also in the episode, Gaby has a crisis of confidence, and Liz learns more about Brian’s living situation. Led by Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, Shrinking features an all-star ensemble including Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Broadway alum Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley.

The series follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules of therapy by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own. It has already been renewed for a fourth season.

The third season welcomes back guest stars Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders, along with new additions Jeff Daniels and activist Michael J. Fox, as well as Candice Bergen, Sherry Cola, and Isabella Gomez.

Created by Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein alongside Segel, Shrinking has earned multiple Primetime Emmy nominations as well as a Critics' Choice win for Urie for his performance in the sophomore season. Watch our exclusive interview with Urie about the Season 3 Les Misérables performance here.

Photo Credit: Apple TV