Video: Barbra Streisand Sings 'The Way We Were' During Robert Redford Tribute at 2026 Oscars

As previously reported, Barbra Streisand paid tribute to her late co-star Robert Redford at the 98th Academy Awards, where she performed a snippet of "The Way We Were,” as featured in their 1973 movie of the same name.

Watch the touching honor now, which marks a rare live performance from the entertainment icon and EGOT-winner. It follows Redford's passing in September 2025.

Streisand previously sang the song during the segment at the 2013 Oscars ceremony, as a tribute to composer Marvin Hamlisch. The song itself, by Alan and Marilyn Bergman and Hamlisch, won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 1974.

Barbra Streisand pays tribute to Robert Redford and sings “The Way We Were” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/jDuhhDQXx2 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 16, 2026

In his career, Redford's accolades included an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award and five Golden Globe Awards. Streisand herself has won two Oscars for her performance in Funny Girl, and Best Original Song for "Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born)." She was also nominated as an actress in The Way We Were, Best Picture for directing The Prince of Tides, and the song "I Finally Found Someone" in The Mirror Has Two Faces.

Streisand's most recent album, The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two, was released in 2025 and features the performer on a variety of newly recorded tracks with Josh Groban, Ariana Grande, Laufey, Paul McCartney, Hozier, and more. The album received a nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the 2026 Grammys. Redford also appeared on stage several times. He made his Broadway debut in 1959 in Tall Story as a replacement for the role of Myers. His following credits included The Highest Tree, Little Moon of Alban, Sunday in New York (Theatre World Award) and Barefoot in the Park.

Photo credit: Russell James