Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy

You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the upcoming Broadway production of Beaches, A New Musical. Previews begin at the Majestic Theatre on Friday, March 27. Opening night is set for Wednesday, April 22 with a limited engagement through Sunday, September 6.

The cast of Beaches, A New Musical, is led by Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett as Cee Cee Bloom and Bertie White and features Sarah Bockel, Harper Burns, Eric Coles, Taylor Sage Evans, Mia Gerachis, Zeya Grace, Joelle Gully, Ben Jacoby, Stephanie Martignetti, Emma Ogea, Olive Ross-Kline, Bailey Ryon, Paul Adam Schaefer, Samantha Schwartz, Brent Thiessen, Lael Van Keuren, and Zurin Villanueva.

Based on the New York Times bestseller that became a blockbuster film, written by Iris Rainer Dart, Beaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture – made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. This sweeping, emotional, and joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship. The new musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller and lyrics by Dart. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson



Bren Thiessen and Sarah Bockel



The Young Stars



Kelli Barrett and Zeya Grace



Matt Cowart and Lonny Price



Kelli Barrett



Jessica Vosk



Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett



Brent Thiessen and Ben Jacoby



Jennifer Rias and members of the company



Zurin Villanueva, Lael Van Keuren and Emma Ogea



Jessica Vosk and the company



Kelli Barrett and Ben Jacoby



Jessica Vosk and Brent Thiessen



Jessica Vosk, Kelli Barrett and the company



Samantha Schwartz and Bailey Ryon



Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett



Ben Jacoby



Matt Cowart and Lonny Price



Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett



Kelli Barrett and the cast



Kelli Barrett and Jessica Vosk



Lonny Price and Matt Cowart with Kelli Barrett



Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett