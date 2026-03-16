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Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy

The cast of Beaches, A New Musical, is led by Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett as Cee Cee Bloom and Bertie White and features Sarah Bockel, Harper Burns, and more.

By: Mar. 16, 2026

You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the upcoming Broadway production of Beaches, A New Musical. Previews begin at the Majestic Theatre on Friday, March 27. Opening night is set for Wednesday, April 22 with a limited engagement through Sunday, September 6. 

The cast of Beaches, A New Musical, is led by Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett as Cee Cee Bloom and Bertie White and features Sarah Bockel, Harper Burns, Eric Coles, Taylor Sage Evans, Mia Gerachis, Zeya Grace, Joelle Gully, Ben Jacoby, Stephanie Martignetti, Emma Ogea, Olive Ross-Kline, Bailey Ryon, Paul Adam Schaefer, Samantha Schwartz, Brent Thiessen, Lael Van Keuren, and Zurin Villanueva. 

Based on the New York Times bestseller that became a blockbuster film, written by Iris Rainer Dart, Beaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture – made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. This sweeping, emotional, and joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship. The new musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller and lyrics by Dart. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin. 

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson

Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy Image
Bren Thiessen and Sarah Bockel

Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy Image
The Young Stars

Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy Image
Kelli Barrett and Zeya Grace

Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy Image
Matt Cowart and Lonny Price

Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy Image
Kelli Barrett

Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy Image
Jessica Vosk

Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy Image
Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett

Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy Image
Brent Thiessen and Ben Jacoby

Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy Image
Jennifer Rias and members of the company

Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy Image
Zurin Villanueva, Lael Van Keuren and Emma Ogea

Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy Image
Jessica Vosk and the company

Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy Image
Kelli Barrett and Ben Jacoby

Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy Image
Jessica Vosk and Brent Thiessen

Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy Image
Jessica Vosk, Kelli Barrett and the company

Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy Image
Samantha Schwartz and Bailey Ryon

Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy Image
Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett

Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy Image
Ben Jacoby

Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy Image
Matt Cowart and Lonny Price

Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy Image
Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett

Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy Image
Kelli Barrett and the cast

Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy Image
Kelli Barrett and Jessica Vosk

Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy Image
Lonny Price and Matt Cowart with Kelli Barrett

Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy Image
Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett

Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy Image
Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett



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