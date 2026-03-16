Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadawy
The cast of Beaches, A New Musical, is led by Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett as Cee Cee Bloom and Bertie White and features Sarah Bockel, Harper Burns, and more.
You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the upcoming Broadway production of Beaches, A New Musical. Previews begin at the Majestic Theatre on Friday, March 27. Opening night is set for Wednesday, April 22 with a limited engagement through Sunday, September 6.
The cast of Beaches, A New Musical, is led by Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett as Cee Cee Bloom and Bertie White and features Sarah Bockel, Harper Burns, Eric Coles, Taylor Sage Evans, Mia Gerachis, Zeya Grace, Joelle Gully, Ben Jacoby, Stephanie Martignetti, Emma Ogea, Olive Ross-Kline, Bailey Ryon, Paul Adam Schaefer, Samantha Schwartz, Brent Thiessen, Lael Van Keuren, and Zurin Villanueva.
Based on the New York Times bestseller that became a blockbuster film, written by Iris Rainer Dart, Beaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture – made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. This sweeping, emotional, and joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship. The new musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller and lyrics by Dart. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin.
Photo credit: Jenny Anderson
Bren Thiessen and Sarah Bockel
The Young Stars
Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett
Jennifer Rias and members of the company
Zurin Villanueva, Lael Van Keuren and Emma Ogea
Jessica Vosk and the company
Jessica Vosk and Brent Thiessen
Jessica Vosk, Kelli Barrett and the company
Samantha Schwartz and Bailey Ryon
Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett
Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett
Kelli Barrett and the cast
Kelli Barrett and Jessica Vosk
Lonny Price and Matt Cowart with Kelli Barrett