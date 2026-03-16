Photos: Elton John's 2026 Academy Awards Viewing Party Raises Over $10.6 Million

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The 34th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party was held on Sunday at West Hollywood Park, raising $10.6 million towards ending AIDS. Check out photos from the event below.

The event featured a performance by double-platinum-selling British artist, BRIT and GRAMMY Award winner Lola Young, who sang songs from her third studio album, I'm Only F**king Myself, including “d£aler” and “SPIDERS."

In addition to introducing Lola Young to the stage, Elton John co-hosted the benefit alongside David Furnish, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. Additional attendees included: Adam Lambert, Alysa Liu, Billie Jean King, Brandi Carlile, Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa, Eric McCormack, Fran Drescher, Keke Palmer, Lana Condor, Laverne Cox, Lisa Ann Walter, Melissa McCarthy, Orville Peck, Patricia Arquette, RuPaul, Stephanie Beatriz, Tina Knowles, and Yungblud, among others.

The evening began with a Champagne Bollinger cocktail reception hosted by American Airlines to celebrate their centennial anniversary. Guests enjoyed a curated culinary experience crafted by Chef Wayne Elias and specialty cocktails by Tequila Don Julio. The fundraising portion was led by auctioneer and author Lydia Fenet.

Presenting sponsors of the event included A+E Global Media, Chopard, Gilead Sciences, Robert and Dana Kraft, Bob and Tamar Manoukian and MISTR, which supported the Academy Awards Viewing Party After Party. Supporting co-sponsors include Iris and Michael Smith, plus centennial champagne toast and official airline partner American Airlines, spirits partner Tequila Don Julio, and the City of West Hollywood.

Funds raised from this year's event will strengthen the Foundation’s efforts to prevent new HIV transmissions, expand access to treatment, combat stigma and discrimination, reform harmful policies, and protect the communities that need it most.

Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Leon Bennett/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation