Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater

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The John W. Engeman Theater is presenting The Bodyguard, directed by Hunter Foster. Performances will run through Sunday, April 26, 2026, at the Engeman Theater. See photos from opening night here!

Foster, whose previous work at the Engeman includes South Pacific, will helm the production. He is joined by choreographer Krystyna Resavy, who also collaborated on South Pacific at the Engeman.

Erica Burkett stars as Rachel Marron, with Blake Burgess as Frank Farmer and Sharaé Moultrie as Nicki Marron. The cast also includes Bridget Bailey, Semih Bal, Jake Bartley, Madeline Benoit, Gabriel Bommarito, Jonathan Cobrda, Zeth Dixon, Shabazz Green, Zoie Lee, Ben McHugh, Juan Romero Muñoz, Naja Nicole, Bryn Purvis, Henrique Sobrinho, Kendall Stewart, and Eldridge Taylor Jr. Swings for the production are Faith Jordan Candino, Preston Karp, and Amare Tavarez.

Based on the film that produced one of the best-selling soundtracks of all time, The Bodyguard follows a former Secret Service agent hired to protect a global superstar. The stage adaptation features songs including “I'm Every Woman,” “So Emotional,” “Run to You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Photo credit: Waldo Cabrera

Eldridge Taylor Jr.

Erica Burkett

Eldridge Taylor Jr., Erica Burkett

Amare Tavarez

Band

Blake Burgess

Semih Bal

Zoie Lee

Full Cast

Jake Bartley

Preston Karp

Jonathan Cobrda

Bryn Purvis

Faith Jordan Candino

Zeth Dixon

Sharaé Moultrie

Gabriel Bommarito

Madeline Benoit

Juan Romero Muñoz

Bridget Bailey

Naja Nicole

Henrique Sobrinho

Kendall Stewart

Shabazz Green