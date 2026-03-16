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Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater

Erica Burkett stars as Rachel Marron, with Blake Burgess as Frank Farmer and Sharaé Moultrie as Nicki Marron.

By: Mar. 16, 2026

The John W. Engeman Theater is presenting The Bodyguard, directed by Hunter Foster. Performances will run through Sunday, April 26, 2026, at the Engeman Theater. See photos from opening night here!

Foster, whose previous work at the Engeman includes South Pacific, will helm the production. He is joined by choreographer Krystyna Resavy, who also collaborated on South Pacific at the Engeman.

Erica Burkett stars as Rachel Marron, with Blake Burgess as Frank Farmer and Sharaé Moultrie as Nicki Marron. The cast also includes Bridget Bailey, Semih Bal, Jake Bartley, Madeline Benoit, Gabriel Bommarito, Jonathan Cobrda, Zeth Dixon, Shabazz Green, Zoie Lee, Ben McHugh, Juan Romero Muñoz, Naja Nicole, Bryn Purvis, Henrique Sobrinho, Kendall Stewart, and Eldridge Taylor Jr. Swings for the production are Faith Jordan Candino, Preston Karp, and Amare Tavarez.

Based on the film that produced one of the best-selling soundtracks of all time, The Bodyguard follows a former Secret Service agent hired to protect a global superstar. The stage adaptation features songs including “I'm Every Woman,” “So Emotional,” “Run to You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Photo credit: Waldo Cabrera

Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Eldridge Taylor Jr.

Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Erica Burkett

Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Eldridge Taylor Jr., Erica Burkett

Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Amare Tavarez

Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Band

Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Blake Burgess

Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Semih Bal

Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Zoie Lee

Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Full Cast

Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Jake Bartley

Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Preston Karp

Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Jonathan Cobrda

Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Bryn Purvis

Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Faith Jordan Candino

Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Zeth Dixon

Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Sharaé Moultrie

Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Gabriel Bommarito

Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Madeline Benoit

Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Juan Romero Muñoz

Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Bridget Bailey

Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Naja Nicole

Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Henrique Sobrinho

Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Kendall Stewart

Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Shabazz Green




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