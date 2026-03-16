Photos: THE BODYGUARD Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater
Erica Burkett stars as Rachel Marron, with Blake Burgess as Frank Farmer and Sharaé Moultrie as Nicki Marron.
The John W. Engeman Theater is presenting The Bodyguard, directed by Hunter Foster. Performances will run through Sunday, April 26, 2026, at the Engeman Theater. See photos from opening night here!
Foster, whose previous work at the Engeman includes South Pacific, will helm the production. He is joined by choreographer Krystyna Resavy, who also collaborated on South Pacific at the Engeman.
Erica Burkett stars as Rachel Marron, with Blake Burgess as Frank Farmer and Sharaé Moultrie as Nicki Marron. The cast also includes Bridget Bailey, Semih Bal, Jake Bartley, Madeline Benoit, Gabriel Bommarito, Jonathan Cobrda, Zeth Dixon, Shabazz Green, Zoie Lee, Ben McHugh, Juan Romero Muñoz, Naja Nicole, Bryn Purvis, Henrique Sobrinho, Kendall Stewart, and Eldridge Taylor Jr. Swings for the production are Faith Jordan Candino, Preston Karp, and Amare Tavarez.
Based on the film that produced one of the best-selling soundtracks of all time, The Bodyguard follows a former Secret Service agent hired to protect a global superstar. The stage adaptation features songs including “I'm Every Woman,” “So Emotional,” “Run to You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” and “I Will Always Love You.”
Photo credit: Waldo Cabrera
Eldridge Taylor Jr.
Erica Burkett
Eldridge Taylor Jr., Erica Burkett
Amare Tavarez
Band
Semih Bal
Full Cast
Jake Bartley
Preston Karp
Bryn Purvis
Zeth Dixon
Gabriel Bommarito
Madeline Benoit
Juan Romero Muñoz
Bridget Bailey
Naja Nicole
Henrique Sobrinho
Kendall Stewart
Videos