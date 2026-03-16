THE HOUSEMAID To Premiere Exclusively on STARZ in April

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STARZ will be the first exclusive streaming home for the hit film The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried. Following its theatrical run, it will debut on the platform on April 1.

Based on the best-selling book by Freida McFadden, The Housemaid follows Millie (Sweeney), who accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous as she discovers a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power.

In addition to Sweeney and Seyfried, the film stars Brandon Sklenar (It Ends With Us, “1923”), Michele Morrone (Another Simple Favor, Subservience), and Elizabeth Perkins (“This is Us,” “Weeds”).

Directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids), The Housemaid arrived in theaters on December 19, 2025 and became a runaway hit at the box office. Since its debut, the movie has taken in over $350 million worldwide.

Executive producers include Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Freida McFadden, Will Greenfield, Alexander Young, Carly Kleinbart Elter, Jennifer Booth, Christopher Woodrow, and Connor DiGregorio. A sequel is currently in development with Seyfried, Sweeney, and Feig all returning.

Photo Credit: Lionsgate