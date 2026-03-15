Video: Watch the SINNERS Musical Performance at the 98th Oscars





Sinners actor Miles Caton and musician Raphael Saadiq took the stage to perform the Oscar-nominated original song “I Lied To You,” from the movie at the 98th Academy Awards.

They were joined by Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Bobby Rush, Shaboozey and Alice Smith for the performance, which was inspired by the scene from the Club Juke in the film. Check it out now.

Sinners leads the 2026 nominees with a record-breaking 16 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and 3 acting nods. The hit movie, a twist on the vampire genre, follows twin brothers (Michael B. Jordan) who return to their hometown, only to discover a great evil lurking.

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Ryan Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo.