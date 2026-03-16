Tim Curry and Lesley Ann Warren to Host CLUE Screening at the Curran Theatre

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In celebration of the 40th Anniversary of CLUE: The Movie, original stars Tim Curry (Wadsworth) and Lesley Ann Warren (Miss Scarlett) will appear together on Saturday, June 6, 2026 at San Francisco’s Curran Theatre to host a special screening of the fan favorite film in Ultra High Definition. CLUE: The Movie is the cult classic comedy mystery film, based on one of the world’s all-time most popular board games. Produced by The Stander Group (Rocky Horror Picture Show Spectacular Tour), the event offers in-depth conversations, Q&As with audience members and more.



CLUE: The Movie features a starry cast including, Eileen Brennan as Mrs. Peacock, Tim Curry as Wadsworth, Madeline Kahn as Mrs. White, Christopher Lloyd as Professor Plum, Michael McKean as Mr. Green, Martin Mull as Colonel Mustard, and Lesley Ann Warren as Miss Scarlet. The whodunit movie set in 1954 at a New England Mansion when six strangers arrive for dinner, drinks and murder.