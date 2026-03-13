Damon Dash To Host New Original Series OG STORIES for BET

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BET has greenlit OG STORIES, premiering spring 2026, a new original conversation series hosted by record executive, film producer, director, and actor Damon Dash.

Rooted in BET’s pillars of community, culture, and connection, the unfiltered docuseries gives voice to the OGs, the cultural architects, street legends, and self-made bosses who built empires from nothing. Through cinematic visuals and candid, character-driven conversations, Dash builds with those who’ve walked the walk, creating a space where game is given, not sold.

Damon Dash is a music and film mogul best known as the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records and a pioneer in hip-hop entrepreneurship. He has shaped the careers of cultural icons to build independent platforms across music, film, fashion, and media.

“I want to thank BET, Louis Carr and Brian Rikuda for believing in the vision and giving this show a home,” said Damon Dash. “OG STORIES is really MY Paid in Full, a depiction of real life and real people I know. These are friends and peers who lived this, built something out of nothing, and earned the lessons that come with it. This series is about telling those stories the way they actually happened.”

OG STORIES is created and directed by Damon Dash. Executive producers are The Dash Group LLC and Jason Harvey, with Nicolette Durham serving as associate producer. Josh Pyzynski serves as director of photography. Music supervision is led by Damon Dash and Nicolette Durham. Audio post-production engineering is handled by Eric Hoegemeyer. The series is edited by Josh Pyzynski, Pierre Adams, Michael Coleman, Julian Ramirez, and Molly Menchen.

Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET