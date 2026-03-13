Review: ZABALAZA THEATRE FESTIVAL AT THE BAXTER at The Baxter Theatre

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The annual Baxter ZABALAZA THEATRE FESTIVAL once again transforms the Baxter Theatre Centre into a vibrant hub of creativity, community and storytelling. Now in its 16th year, the festival continues its mission of championing local voices and providing a professional platform for emerging theatre-makers from across the Western Cape.

At a preview showcase of extracts from sixteen productions that will feature in this year’s programme, one thing became immediately clear: the depth of talent, creativity and passion within South Africa’s theatre community is extraordinary. Even in short excerpts, the performers and creative teams demonstrated a remarkable commitment to their stories and to the communities from which they come.

The festival’s purpose — to nurture theatre-makers while bringing communities together through storytelling — was powerfully evident throughout the showcase. The range of themes reflects the lived realities of many South Africans, tackling issues such as family relationships, identity, gender-based violence, memory, and the challenges faced by young people navigating complex social environments. Yet alongside these difficult subjects there was also humour, imagination and a clear joy in the act of performance.

Kinnes van Somers

Opening the festival, Professor Mosa Moshabela, Vice-Chancellor of University of Cape Town, spoke about the important role artists play in reflecting society. He highlighted how these performers bring their daily struggles to the stage, while also striving to become the best versions of themselves that they can possibly be. It was a message that resonated strongly with what unfolded in the performances that followed.

Curated by Artistic Director Mdu Kweyama and his team, the festival programme draws on works developed through community mini-festivals and mentorship initiatives throughout the year. The result is a diverse and energetic programme that includes drama, comedy, children’s theatre, music and workshops — all contributing to a lively festival atmosphere.

What stood out most in the preview was the authenticity of the voices on stage. Many of the works are rooted in community experiences and cultural traditions, often performed in multiple languages including English, isiXhosa and Afrikaans. This multilingual, multicultural approach gives the festival a distinctive richness and ensures that a wide range of stories and perspectives are heard.

Becoming

If the excerpts are anything to go by, audiences can look forward to a festival filled with compelling storytelling and fresh theatrical energy. The Baxter ZABALAZA THEATRE FESTIVAL remains an essential platform for the next generation of theatre-makers — a space where creativity flourishes, communities connect and the future of South African theatre is proudly nurtured.

The productions at the 16th Baxter Zabalaza Festival are:

The Battered Housewives’ Club English, Afrikaans, IsiXhosa Ages 14+

Egameni English, IsiXhosa Ages 14+

Behind the Frame English, isiXhosa, Sotho Ages 14+

Becoming English Ages 14+

Themba: The Little Lion That Lost His Mane IsiXhosa Ages 6+

How To Train Your Thoughts English, isiXhosa, Setswana Ages 14+

In Kinnes van Somers English, Afrikaans, IsiXhosa Ages 14+

When Black Men Disappear IsiXhosa and English Ages 15+

Bring Light English and IsiXhosa Ages 12+

It’s My Baby English, Afrikaans, IsiXhosa Ages 14+

Incindi Yedlaka English and IsiXhosa Ages 13+

Isibeleko, Es’belekweni English and IsiXhosa Ages 13+

BOUNCED Physical theatre Ages 3-6

Captain Kwanda’s Fanplastic Adventures English, Afrikaans, IsiXhosa Ages 6+

The door takings from each show also go straight back to the groups or artists, investing in the future of the arts sector.

The 16th Baxter Zabalaza Festival takes place at The Baxter from 13 to 21 March.

Performances are at 14h30, 16h00 and19h00

Performances for the school’s programme are at 10h00 and 13h00

Tickets to morning shows cost: R40

Tickets to afternoon shows cost R50

Bookings can be made at Webtickets online or at Pick n Pay stores.

For block or schools bookings , charities or fundraisers contact Carmen Kearns on email carmen.kearns@uct.ac.za and Mark Dobson on mark.dobson@uct.ac.za

Photos: Press release by Christine Skinner

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