Saturnalia, Ashe Grey, Pelayo AF To Appear In FRIGID NIGHTCAP: FRIENDLY FIRE at Under St. Marks

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FRIGID Nightcap returns to Under St. Marks on Friday, March 27, 2026 with a new installment, Friendly Fire, an evening of comedy, drag, music, and performance built around the pressures of a political moment designed to keep people overwhelmed, reactive, and turned against one another.

This month's theme, Friendly Fire, explores wedge politics, redirected anger, betrayal, solidarity, and the strange, exhausting ways people who should be on the same side are pushed into conflict while the systems actually causing harm continue unchecked. Blending camp, theatricality, irreverence, and catharsis, the show promises a lineup of artists responding to the theme in bold and unpredictable ways.

The March 27 lineup will feature Saturnalia in Saturn Says Shalom, a one-woman drag show about a Jewish person from Saturn reflecting on the realities of living on Earth; Ashe Grey with Brutus, an act exploring the imbalance of power and the rageful acts that follow; and Pelayo AF, bringing Don Extraños to the stage through body puppetry.

Also returning are The Strange Girlzz - Aaliyah, Iman, Caitlin, and Brittyn - with a new devised piece, Little Spoons. Inspired by Martin McDonagh's The Beauty Queen of Leenane, the work explores friendship, power, and influence through the troupe's signature strange, theatrical, off-center sensibility.

The evening will also feature Open Stage guest Shadow Queen, who will bring a gothic, vampire, demonic drag performance to the lineup.

Produced and hosted by Edward Gibbons-Brown, FRIGID Nightcap has become a recurring downtown home for artists working across drag, comedy, burlesque, music, performance art, and hybrid forms that resist easy categorization. Each edition is built around a distinct monthly theme, giving performers space to create acts that are funny, furious, strange, intimate, spectacular, or all of the above.

With Friendly Fire, the show leans into the chaos of the current moment while refusing to surrender to it, asking what it might mean to stop doing divide-and-conquer work for free and start aiming more clearly. As always, the result is expected to be sharp, messy, surprising, and unmistakably Nightcap.

FRIGID Nightcap: Friendly Fire takes place Friday, March 27, 2026, at Under St. Marks in New York City.