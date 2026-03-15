Video: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami Perform 'Golden' From KPOP DEMON HUNTERS at the 2026 Oscars





EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the singing voices behind HUNTR/X, took the stage to perform the Oscar-winning original song “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters at the 98th Academy Awards. Check out their performance of the song now, which also took home the award for Best Original Song.

The fictional HUNTR/X, who perform the song, became the first K-pop girl group to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, and the song itself became the first K-pop song in history to win a Grammy Award. "Golden" also won a Golden Globe Award.

KPop Demon Hunters is the most popular Netflix film of all time, with more than 500 million global views since its premiere in July of 2025. Netflix recently confirmed that a sequel to the movie is officially in development.

KPop Demon Hunters is directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and features a script by Danya Jimenez, Hannah McMechan, Kang, and Appelhans. The ensemble includes Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Ahn Hyo-seop, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Byung Hun Lee.

The movie follows K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey, who use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet: an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.