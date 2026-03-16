Photos: In Rehearsal For One-Night-Only Performance of New Musical ROSIE

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new photos have been released from rehearsal for ROSIE, a new musical premiering in the West End for a one-night-only, semi-staged, gala performance at the Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday 17 March 2026. Check out the photos below!

The cast includes Sally Ann Triplett as Lady Edith, Dylan Wood as Stanley Roberts, Lucy Thomas in the title role, Will Callan as Geoffrey Taylour Marquis of Headfort, Desmonda Cathabel as Lily Turner, Madalena Alberto as Annie Boote, Charles Brunton as Lord Harrington, Connor Carson as James Walker, Alexander Evansas Lord Ashcroft, Rebecca Gilliland as Duchess of Westminster, Gavin James as George Edwardes, Brady Isaacs Pearce as Eleanour Richards, Jackie Pulford as Mother Superior, Lydia Sterling as Daisy Harris, Helen Woolf as Sister Catherine, Santi Cohen as Young Rosie and Lois Haidar as Young Rosie (Standby).

ROSIE will be directed and choreographed by Cressida Carré, with assistant director and choreographer Charlotte Scott, set design by Steve Howell, lighting design by Jamie Platt, sound design by Paul Smith, costume supervision by Rachel Perry, props supervision by Katie Balmforth, musical direction by Yshani Perinpanayagam, assistant musical direction by Erika Gundesen, production management by Pete Kramer, casting by Sarah-Jane Price.

ROSIE tells the true story of Miss Rosie Boote, who was raised in a convent in Ireland with a dream of becoming a star on the West End stage in Edwardian London. It’s a thrilling tale of passion, scandal and courageous determination.