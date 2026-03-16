YOU GOT OLDER Extended for a Second Time at Cherry Lane Theatre

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A second two-week extension has been revealed for the Off-Broadway return of the Obie Award-winning play You Got Older by Pulitzer Prize finalist Clare Barron and directed by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Anne Kauffman. Previously extended through April 12, performances of You Got Older will now play through Sunday April 26, 2026, at the newly reopened Cherry Lane Theatre. Read the reviews for the production HERE.

After losing both her job and her boyfriend (comes with the territory when you're dating your boss), an unmoored and unsettled Mae (Alia Shawkat) returns to her small Washington hometown to take care of her ailing father. When she unexpectedly meets a mysterious stranger, she has the startling realization that maybe the intimacy she's been craving is easier with the unknown, rather than with her own family. Blending reality and fantasy, You Got Older reunites Obie Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Clare Barron with Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman for this tender and darkly comic play about family, illness, and cowboys — and how to remain standing when everything you know comes crashing down around you.

You Got Older features Alia Shawkat as Mae, Tony Award nominee Peter Friedman as Dad, Misha Brooks as Matthew, Paul Cooper as Cowboy, Caleb Joshua Eberhardt as Mac, Nadine Malouf as Hannah, and Nina White as Jenny.

The understudies for the production are Michael McIntire, Jonah O'Hara-David, Carl Palmer, and Nicole Rodenburg.

Written by Obie Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Clare Barron (Dance Nation) and directed by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane), You Got Older will feature scenic design by Tony Award nominee Arnulfo Maldonado (Buena Vista Social Club), costume design by Obie Award winner Ásta Bennie Hostetter (John), lighting design by Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), and sound design and composition by Tony Award nominee Daniel Kluger (Oh, Mary!). Aura Michelle (Practice) is the Production Stage Manager and Taylor Williams, CSA is the casting director.