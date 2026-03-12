New 4,000-Capacity House and Techno Festival Will Debut at Ancient Greek Temple in Sicily

🎭 NEW! Italy Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Italy & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The debut of Aura Festival will take place on 1st - 2nd May 2026 at the historic Castellammare del Golfo in Sicily. Positioned within the striking surroundings of the Parco Archeologico di Segesta, the two-day event brings a fresh daytime festival concept to the sun-baked island with the likes of Francesco Del Garda, Oshana, Onur Özer, Quest, Josh Baker, Traumer and more all playing one of Sicily's most atmospheric and historic locations.

Aura Festival is an intimate electronic escape with a focus on high-quality production, carefully curated sound and scenic immersion. The promoters' vision centres on bringing something distinctly new to southern Italy's festival circuit as underground credibility comes to this culturally significant setting.

UNLOCKED has a significant history in the event production world and is the primary promoter behind Aura with more on the way, all with the aim of bringing something truly innovative and unmissable to Sicliy in breathtaking locations and with bold and adventurous line ups.

Located in the hills of western Sicily near Castellammare del Golfo, the archaeological park is one of the island's most significant heritage sites and is home to the well-preserved Doric Temple of Segesta and an ancient Greek theatre overlooking the surrounding countryside. It's a magical setting that makes the Aura Festival a truly unique getaway with music playing from day into night and switching moods to reflect the shift from dancing under the sun to under the stars.

Say the promoters, "AURA was created to forge new connections between people, music, art, and places through an experience that focuses on perception. In an accelerating world, Aura chooses to slow down: it does not follow trends, but seeks meaning, depth, and balance. It is about electronic music dialogues with the history of Segesta, while people and their stories intertwine in a shared space." - Unlocked Events

The debut lineup reflects the cultured outlook go the festival with respected selectors and rising talents from across the house, minimal and tech scene including the cult selections of Francesco Del Garda, enthralling groove of Oshana, Onur Özer and Quest, new school sounds from Josh Baker, subtle swing and well crafted rhythm form Traumer, plus much more from Locklead, Bartolomeo, Sensazione Stupenda, Biondo, and Sebastian Capacity.

Set against the dramatic Sicilian landscape and ancient heritage of Segesta, this will be a sun-kissed musical journey that offers something alternative to traditional club environments.

Ricevi le notizie di Broadway su WhatsApp Ricevi gli ultimi aggiornamenti, notizie e contenuti esclusivi direttamente nell’app.