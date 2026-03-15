Video: Watch Josh Groban Perform During 2026 Oscars Sketch





Josh Groban hit the stage during the 98th Academy Awards for a hilarious segment with host Conan O'Brien. Following O'Brien's monologue, Groban appeared in full royal garb to perform a winning song as O'Brien was crowned and accepted a (fake) award for "Best Achievement." Check out the segment now, also featuring the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Last week, Groban officially announced his new movie-themed album. Fittingly called Cinematic, the ten-song collection sees the performer cover songs from films like The Godfather, Casablanca, The Lion King, Stand By Me, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and many more. Produced by Greg Wells, the album was recorded in both Los Angeles and London and will arrive on May 8th.

Ahead of the album, Groban dropped his new rendition of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King, also featuring the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles. Listen to it here.

In 2016, Groban made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Groban returned to Broadway in Sweeney Todd. His screen credits include Glee, The Office, Crazy, Stupid, Love and Netflix’s The Good Cop, as well as starring as the Beast in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

Photo Credit: Disney/Frank Micelotta