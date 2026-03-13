David Morse Joins Fifth and Final Season of MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN

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Production has commenced in Pittsburgh, PA, on the fifth and final season of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown. Tony Award-nominated actor David Morse has joined season five as a series regular playing Russell Hardy, a seasoned FBI agent sent to Kingstown.

This season, in the wake of Tracy's murder and the vengeance visited upon Callahan by Mike (Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner) and Kyle (Taylor Handley), FBI agent Russell Hardy (Morse) arrives in Kingstown searching for the "fugitive" Callahan. A true lawman, Agent Hardy threatens to unearth all of Mike’s sins and secrets and disrupt Kingstown's tenuous balance of power.

In addition to Renner and Morse, the eight-episode final season stars Golden Globe winner Edie Falco, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, and Derek Webster. Necar Zadegan, Nichole Galicia, and Lennie James will also return.

Co-created by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Wendy Riss, Evan Perazzo, Michael Slovis, Regina Corrado, and Keith Cox. Erickson also serves as showrunner for the series.

The drama series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. Seasons 1-4 of the series are available to binge on Paramount+.

Morse can currently be seen in We Were Liars, both seasons of The Last Thing He Told Me, and the feature film Looking Through Water. He can next be seen in the feature films Mayday and Saturn Return. Morse has also received Emmy nominations for his roles on House and John Adams, as well as Tony Award nominations for his second run of the Award-Winning play How I Learned To Drive on Broadway and the 2018 revival of The Iceman Cometh.

His additional credits include The Chair, The Good Lord Bird, The Morning Show, The Deuce, Cabrini, La Gloria, Escape At Dannemora, Hack, Treme, True Detective, Outsiders, St. Elsewhere, The Green Mile, 16 Blocks, The Hurt Locker, World War Z, and Concussion.

Photo Credit: Eliza Morse