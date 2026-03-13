Photos: Megan Thee Stallion, Craig Robinson, & Heidi Gardner Guest Star in THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS

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Megan Thee Stallion, who is making her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical this month, is making a guest appearance on the latest episode of the NBC series The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. See photos of her appearance below, in addition to Craig Robinson and Heidi Gardner.

The comedy series follows disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan), who is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Tony Award-winner Daniel Radcliffe). But, to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past.

In the new episode, which debuts on Monday, Reggie and Monica restart their youth football camp and face off against their old rivals, Jerry and Tisha Basmati. Megan Thee Stallion plays Denise, a recently divorced mom who strikes up a flirtation with Arthur Tobin (Radcliffe).

Craig Robinson guest stars Jerry, Reggie’s rival from his playing days, with Heidi Gardner as Tisha, his glamorous, passive-aggressive wife. Both performers recently made their Broadway debuts in All Out: Comedy About Ambition.

Tune in to NBC to watch the new episode of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins on Monday, March 16, at 8:30 p.m. on NBC. Episodes are available the next day on Peacock. The cast also includes Bobby Moynihan, with Ronny Chieng, Anna Camp, Corbin Bernsen, and Michael Kosta also confirmed as guest stars.

Robert Carlock and Sam Means serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers. Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner also executive produce. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears, Means End Productions and Streetlife Productions, Inc.

Photo Credit: Scott Gries/NBC