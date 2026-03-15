2026 Academy Award Winners - Updating Live
Hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, the ceremony airs live on ABC at 7pm ET/4 pm PT on ABC and Hulu.
It's Oscars night! The 98th Academy Awards, celebrating the best of film from this past year, will take place tonight, March 15, 2026. Hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, the ceremony airs live on ABC at 7pm ET/4 pm PT from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will stream live on Hulu. Follow along with BroadwayWorld as we update the winners live!
Sinners leads the nominations with a record-breaking 16 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and 3 acting nods. This was closely followed by One Battle After Another, which garnered 13 nominations.
Highlights from the final nominees list include Jessie Buckley, who was nominated for Best Actress for her emotional performance as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet. For his performance as Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart in Blue Moon, Ethan Hawke received an acting nod. Robert Kaplow's screenplay was also recognized.
Other notable nominees include Kate Hudson, who received a nomination for Best Actress for the musical Song Sung Blue, and Emma Stone, for her performance in Bugonia. Rose Byrne, returning to Broadway this year in Fallen Angels, was recognized for her performance in If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You.
Netflix's animated smash hit musical KPop Demon Hunters was nominated for Best Animated Film and recognized for the breakout song "Golden."
Wicked: For Good, the second part of the film adaptation, received no nominations this year, a significant departure from Wicked's 10 nominations last year. Other omissions include Paul Mescal in Hamnet and Amanda Seyfried in The Testament of Ann Lee.
Note: Winners marked as **WINNER**
2026 Oscar Nominations and Winners
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Supporting Actor
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best Original Song
"Dear Me," Diane Warren: Relentless
"Golden," KPop Demon Hunters
"I Lied to You," Sinners
"Sweet Dreams of Joy," Viva Verdi!
"Train Dreams," Train Dreams
Best Original Screenplay
Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi & Script Collaborators Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt
Sinners, Ryan Coogler
Best Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia, Will Tracy
Frankenstein, Guillermo Del Toro
Hamnet, Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams, Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Best Director
Hamnet, Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier
Sinners, Ryan Coogler
Best Original Score
Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet, Max Richter
One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood
Sinners, Ludwig Goransson
Best Editing
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Production Design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Best Costume Design
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Best Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners
Best Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirāt
Best International Feature
The Secret Agent
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Documentary Feature
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Best Animated Feature
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or The Character of Rain
Best Animated Short
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Best Live-Action Short
Butcher's Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen's Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best Documentary Short
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: "Were and Are Gone"
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
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