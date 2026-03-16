PRIMATE Creature Horror Sets Paramount+ Streaming Premiere

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Paramount+ has revealed the post-theatrical premiere date for the creature feature horror film, Primate, which will arrive on the service in the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday, March 25.

From director Johannes Roberts of 47 Meters Down and The Strangers: Prey at Night and acclaimed horror producer Walter Hamada, Primate was released theatrically earlier this year and follows a group of friends’ fight for survival after their pet chimpanzee, Ben, goes on a violent rampage, turning a tropical homecoming into a primal tale of horror and survival.

The film features performances from Johnny Sequoyah (DEXTER: NEW BLOOD), Jessica Alexander (The Beauty, The Little Mermaid) and Academy Award-winning actor Troy Kotsur (CODA, Black Rabbit), as well as Victoria Wyant, Gia Hunter, Benjamin Cheng, Charlie Mann, Tienne Simon and Miguel Torres Umba.

Primate heralds from Paramount Pictures Presents, in association with Domain Entertainment, an 18Hz production. It is directed by Roberts and written by Roberts and Ernest Riera and produced by Walter Hamada, p.g.a., John Hodges, p.g.a. and Bradley Pilz. Vicki Dee Rock, Nathan Samdahl, Johannes Roberts, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro and Andrew Lary serve as executive producers.

Photo Credit: Gareth Gatrell/PARAMOUNT PICTURES/Paramount+