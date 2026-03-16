Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet

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Hollywood's (and a few of Broadway's) biggest stars hit the red carpet last night at the 98th Academy Awards. Check out photos of Jessie Buckley, Josh Groban, Ethan Hawke, Danielle Brooks, Rose Byrne, Milo Manheim, Steven Spielberg, Timothée Chalamet and more on the red carpet.

Hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, the Oscars ceremony aired live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Hamnet's Jessie Buckley, Sinners star Michael B. Jordan, and the animated musical KPop Demon Hunters took home awards at the ceremony. Check out the full list of nominees and winners here.

Buckley won the Best Actress award for her emotional performance as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet, beating out fellow nominees Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson, Renate Reinsve and Emma Stone. Jordan nabbed the Best Actor award for his celebrated dual performance as twin brothers in Sinners.

The ceremony itself was filled with several other highlights, including full live performances of the Oscar-winning song "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters and "I Lied to You" from Sinners. Josh Groban also appeared at the top of the show to perform in a segment with O'Brien, and Barbra Streisand paid tribute to her late co-star Robert Redford with a moving speech and a snippet of "The Way We Were."