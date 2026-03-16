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Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet

Hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, the Oscars ceremony aired live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

By: Mar. 16, 2026

Hollywood's (and a few of Broadway's) biggest stars hit the red carpet last night at the 98th Academy Awards. Check out photos of Jessie Buckley, Josh Groban, Ethan Hawke, Danielle Brooks, Rose Byrne, Milo Manheim, Steven Spielberg, Timothée Chalamet and more on the red carpet.

Hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, the Oscars ceremony aired live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Hamnet's Jessie Buckley, Sinners star Michael B. Jordan, and the animated musical KPop Demon Hunters took home awards at the ceremony. Check out the full list of nominees and winners here.

Buckley won the Best Actress award for her emotional performance as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet, beating out fellow nominees Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson, Renate Reinsve and Emma Stone. Jordan nabbed the Best Actor award for his celebrated dual performance as twin brothers in Sinners.

The ceremony itself was filled with several other highlights, including full live performances of the Oscar-winning song "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters and "I Lied to You" from Sinners. Josh Groban also appeared at the top of the show to perform in a segment with O'Brien, and Barbra Streisand paid tribute to her late co-star Robert Redford with a moving speech and a snippet of "The Way We Were." 

Photo Credit: Disney/Ser Baffo/Eric McCandless/Maya Dehlin

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
MAGGIE O'FARRELL

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Natalie McQueen, Josh Groban

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Josh Groban

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
JI-YOUNG YOO

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Mckenna Grace

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Milo Manheim

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Barbie Ferreira

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
ARIANA GREENBLATT

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Auli'i Cravalho

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Felicity Jones

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Rose Byrne

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
ROBERT KAPLOW

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
ANNIE CHANG

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Misty Copeland

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Jeremy Pope

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
REI AMI, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Joel Edgerton

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Kirsten Dunst, JESSE PLEMONS

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Kate Hudson

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
CHASE INFINITI

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Jessie Buckley

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Wunmi Mosaku

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Emma Stone

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Paul Mescal

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Maya Rudolph

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Kathy Bates

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
JACOB ELORDI

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
TEYANA TAYLOR

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Huma Abedin, ANNA WINTOUR

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Leonardo DiCaprio

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
ZINZI EVANS, RYAN COOGLER

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Gwyneth Paltrow

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Will Arnett

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Steven Spielberg

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Delroy Lindo

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Danielle Brooks

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Ava DuVernay

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Michael B. Jordan

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Anne Hathaway

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Sara Bareilles, AMANDA DOYLE

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
KHALID JORDAN, MICHAEL A. JORDAN, Michael B. Jordan, DONNA JORDAN, JAMILA JORDAN

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Kieran Culkin

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Ethan Hawke

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Kieran Culkin

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Elle Fanning

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Nicole Kidman

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
DAMSON IDRIS

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
MIA GOTH

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Adrien Brody, Georgina Chapman

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
Benicio Del Toro

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image

Photos: Josh Groban, Rose Byrne, & More on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Image
RENATE REINSVE


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