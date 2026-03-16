The Royal Shakespeare Company Will Bring THE BFG to Singapore in April

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The Royal Shakespeare Company will bring the stage adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved story The BFG to Singapore in spring 2026. The production will run April 22 through May 2, 2026 at the Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, presented in partnership with Singapore Repertory Theatre.

The world stage premiere of The BFG is adapted by playwright Tom Wells and developed by the Royal Shakespeare Company following its initial runs in the United Kingdom before traveling internationally. The Singapore engagement marks a major international stop for the production after performances in Stratford-upon-Avon and Chichester.

According to the official announcement, the show will visit Singapore’s Esplanade theatre for a limited engagement following its UK premiere. The announcement notes that the stage production will “visit Singapore’s Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay in Spring 2026” as part of a co-producing partnership between the Royal Shakespeare Company, Singapore Repertory Theatre, and the venue.

Based on Roald Dahl’s classic children’s novel, the production tells the story of a young girl named Sophie who befriends a gentle giant who collects dreams and protects children from the terrifying giants who roam the night. The theatrical adaptation combines imaginative staging, large-scale puppetry, and visual storytelling to bring Dahl’s fantastical world to life onstage for audiences of all ages.

Performances take place April 22–May 2, 2026 at the Esplanade Theatre in Singapore.