Judy Collins to Play 'Sweet Judy Blue Eyes' Farewell Tour in 2026 and 2027
The tour will run through the winter of 2027, offering fans a final opportunity to experience Collins live on stage.
Singer-songwriter Judy Collins will embark on her highly anticipated Farewell Tour, “SWEET JUDY BLUE EYES” on July 4, 2026. Spanning cities across North America and beyond, this tour will run through the winter of 2027, offering fans a final opportunity to experience Collins' voice and storytelling live on stage.
A selection of warm-up dates is scheduled for June, before the tour officially kicks off on July 4, 2026 at “America Made In Virginia: 250 Years Together” celebration hosted by Virginia’s American Revolution 250 Commission (VA250) in Colonial Williamsburg, the capital city of revolutionary Virginia. Judy Collins will headline the live, star-studded Independence Day event and broadcast.
Select dates will feature special guests such as Richard Thompson, The High Kings, Bruce Cockburn, Elles Bailey, Livingston Taylor and other artists to be announced later in the Spring. Visit here for specific guest appearances.
Following the main tour, Judy will present the “Sweet Judy Blue Eyes – Celebration Encore,” a special series of encore performances for devoted fans and new audiences alike.
A 7-time GRAMMY nominee, Collins is an award-winning folk singer-songwriter who has released 55 recordings during her prolific career. She has released six albums since 2015 alone, and her Grammy-nominated 2023 album, Spellbound, is her first album of all-original, self-penned songs. Collins is also a published author, filmmaker, mental health keynote speaker, and podcast host. In 2025, Judy Collins released Sometimes It’s Heaven: Poems of Love, Loss and Redemption, personal poems about love, loss and redemption.
2026-27 “SWEET JUDY BLUE EYES” TOUR DATES
JUNE 11 / CONCORD, NH @ Capitol Center for the Arts
JUNE 13 / LEXINGTON, MA @ Cary Hall
JUNE 14 / NEWPORT, RI @ Jane Pickens
JULY 5 / WILLIAMSBURG, VA @ Music Arts Center
JULY 15 / HYANNIS, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent*
JULY 16 / COHASSET, MA @ South Shore Music Circus*
JULY 18 / LANSDOWNE, PA @ Lansdowne Theater*
JULY 20 / OCEAN CITY, MD @ Ocean City Music Pier^
JULY 22 / DENVER, CO @ Denver Botanical Garden#
JULY 24 / BAYFIELD, WI @ Big Top Chautauqua%
SEPT 15 / HONOLULU, HI @ Blue Note
SEPT 16 / HONOLULU, HI @ Blue Note
SEPT 24 / TUCSON, AZ @ Fox Theater
SEPT 27 / SANTA BARBARA, CA @ Loreto Theatre
OCT 2 / GRANTS PASS, OR @ The Rouge Theatre
OCT 9 / ITHACA, NY @ State Theater
OCT 14 / LAS VEGAS, NV @ Myron’s @ Smith’s Center
OCT 15 / LAS VEGAS, NV @ Myron’s @ Smith’s Center
OCT 18 / BERKELEY, CA @ Cal Performance Arts
OCT 23 / CHICAGO, IL @ Old Town School of Folk
OCT 24 / CHICAGO, IL @ Old Town School of Folk
NOV 1 / LAFAYETTE, IN @ Long Center for the Performing Arts
NOV 6 / ELYRIA, OH @ Stocker Arts Center
NOV 22 / MORRISTOWN, NJ @ MAYO Center
NOV 29 / RIDGEFIELD, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
More dates TBA
*w/ Richard Thompson and Elles Bailey
^w/ Richard Thompson
#w/ Bruce Cockburn
%w/ The High Kings
Photo credit: Shervin Lainez
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