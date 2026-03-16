SINNERS and THE PITT Among Winners at 63rd Annual ICG Publicists Awards

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The Publicists of the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG) announced the winners of the 63rd Annual ICG Publicists Awards this past Friday at a luncheon ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Filmmaker and Actor Kate Hudson accepted the Motion Picture Showperson of the Year Award, presented by Singer and Actor Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”), honoring her award-winning career and recent Academy Award nominated work in “Song Sung Blue.”

The Maxwell Weinberg Awards for Motion Picture Publicity Campaign and Television Publicity Campaign were awarded to the teams behind the publicity campaigns for “Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures) and “The Pitt” (Warner Bros. Television/HBO), presented by Pete Hammond (film critic and awards analyst) and Actor Tia Carrere and Stitch (“Lilo & Stitch”), respectively.

Chrissy Quesada (Sony Pictures) took home the Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity, presented by previous Les Mason Award winners. Michelle Alt (Paramount Pictures) won the Publicist of the Year Award, presented by Marshall Weinbaum (Publicist) and one of her long-time clients, Kevin Frazier (“Entertainment Tonight”).

John Lindley, ASC (ICG Local 600 National President) presented Jimmy Kimmel with the President’s Award, an honor that is bestowed only on occasion of extraordinary circumstances, this year honoring Kimmel’s steadfast resilience in the face of censorship. In his acceptance speech, Kimmel thanked his long-time publicist Lewis Kay, with whom he has worked since 1998, joking, “I've never caused him any problems at all.”

Director and Writer John Wells (“The Pitt”) presented the Television Showperson of the Year Award to Noah Wyle, honoring his work as Producer and Actor on the series “The Pitt,” as well as his recent activism on behalf of the medical community.

Actor Arden Cho (“KPop Demon Hunters”) presented Atsushi Nishijima with the honor for Excellence in Unit Still Photography - Motion Picture and Jake Giles Netter with the award for Excellence in Unit Still Photography - Television.

Kevin McCarthy from “On Film . . . With Kevin McCarthy” took home the Press Award and Ali Plumb from “BBC Radio” (United Kingdom) won the International Media Award, both presented by Actor and Filmmaker Paul Feig (“The Housemaid”).

Publicist Cynthia Swartz earned the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service, presented by Director and Producer Tony Gilroy (“Andor”), while Pamela Golum graciously accepted the Henri Bollinger Award for Special Merit, presented by Actor Steven Weber (“Chicago Med”) alongside President and Chief Operating Office of Wolf Entertainment Peter Jankowski.

During the ceremony, Sheryl Main and Tim Menke received a special recognition, presented by Sandy Bollinger, celebrating their final year as chairs of the ICG Publicists Awards committee and honoring their 8 and 21 years serving as chairs, respectfully.

63rd Annual ICG Publicists Awards Winners:

MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR MOTION PICTURE PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN

The union publicists who worked on publicity campaigns on behalf of “Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR TELEVISION PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN

The union publicists who worked on publicity campaigns on behalf of “The Pitt” (Warner Bros. Television/HBO)

PRESIDENT’S AWARD

Jimmy Kimmel

MOTION PICTURE SHOWPERSON OF THE YEAR AWARD

Kate Hudson

TELEVISION SHOWPERSON OF THE YEAR AWARD

Noah Wyle

LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY

Chrissy Quesada, Sony Pictures

PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

Michelle Alt, Paramount Pictures

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – MOTION PICTURE

Atsushi Nishijima

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – TELEVISION

Jake Giles Netter

PRESS AWARD

Kevin McCarthy, “On Film . . . With Kevin McCarthy”

INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD

Ali Plumb, “BBC Radio” (United Kingdom)

BOB YEAGER AWARD FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE

Cynthia Swartz

HENRI BOLLINGER AWARD FOR SPECIAL MERIT

Pamela Golum

Photo Credit: Troy Harvey