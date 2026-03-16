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Deals: THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA from £28.75; Save On HAMILTON, HERCULES & More

Check out our best deals on West End shows this week!

By: Mar. 16, 2026

Ready to see your next West End show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting March 16th, 2026.

Deals: THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA from £28.75; Save On HAMILTON, HERCULES & More Image

Disney's Hercules

Get Tickets from £33.25

Ancient Greece. A time of gods, mortals… and Hercules, who isn't quite either. But if he's not a god, how can he possibly save the world from Hades? It's one thing flexing those pecs, but going from zero to hero requires a different kind of strength.

Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah, and co-choreography by Tanisha Scott, Hercules delivers a thrilling night out at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane that leaves you ready to conquer anything.

Read More: Disney's HERCULES Extends for a Final Time in the West End

Deals: THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA from £28.75; Save On HAMILTON, HERCULES & More Image

Hadestown

Get Tickets from £42.00

HADESTOWN, the acclaimed Broadway musical phenomenon by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin is now playing its long-awaited West End premiere at the Lyric Theatre. ‘An epic celebration of music, togetherness and hope’ (Forbes). HADESTOWN is the winner of 8 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Read More: HADESTOWN New West End Cast in Rehearsal

Deals: THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA from £28.75; Save On HAMILTON, HERCULES & More Image

Hamilton

Get Tickets from £49.00

HAMILTON is the acclaimed musical about the scrappy young immigrant Alexander Hamilton, the $10 Founding Father who forever changed America with his revolutionary ideas and actions. During his life cut too short, he served as George Washington's chief aide, was the first Treasury Secretary, a loving husband and father, despised by his fellow Founding Fathers and shot to death by Aaron Burr in their legendary duel.

Read More: Leslie Odom, Jr. Will Reprise Role of Aaron Burr in HAMILTON in London

Deals: THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA from £28.75; Save On HAMILTON, HERCULES & More Image

The Devil Wears Prada

Get Tickets from £28.75

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling novel and the hit 2006 film, The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical brings the iconic story of ambition, fashion, and power to the stage with a score by Elton John. The musical follows aspiring journalist Andy as she lands a coveted job at the influential fashion magazine Runway, working for the formidable editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. As Andy is swept into a fast-paced world of style, status, and impossible expectations, she must decide how much of herself she is willing to sacrifice to succeed. Featuring direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell and a creative team that includes designer Tim Hatley and costume designer Gregg Barnes, the production brings the beloved story of fashion and career ambition to life on stage.

Read More: New Cast Members in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA


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