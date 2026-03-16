Deals: THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA from £28.75; Save On HAMILTON, HERCULES & More

Ready to see your next West End show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting March 16th, 2026.

Disney's Hercules

Ancient Greece. A time of gods, mortals… and Hercules, who isn't quite either. But if he's not a god, how can he possibly save the world from Hades? It's one thing flexing those pecs, but going from zero to hero requires a different kind of strength.

Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah, and co-choreography by Tanisha Scott, Hercules delivers a thrilling night out at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane that leaves you ready to conquer anything.

Read More: Disney's HERCULES Extends for a Final Time in the West End

Hadestown

HADESTOWN, the acclaimed Broadway musical phenomenon by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin is now playing its long-awaited West End premiere at the Lyric Theatre. ‘An epic celebration of music, togetherness and hope’ (Forbes). HADESTOWN is the winner of 8 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Read More: HADESTOWN New West End Cast in Rehearsal

Hamilton

HAMILTON is the acclaimed musical about the scrappy young immigrant Alexander Hamilton, the $10 Founding Father who forever changed America with his revolutionary ideas and actions. During his life cut too short, he served as George Washington's chief aide, was the first Treasury Secretary, a loving husband and father, despised by his fellow Founding Fathers and shot to death by Aaron Burr in their legendary duel.

Read More: Leslie Odom, Jr. Will Reprise Role of Aaron Burr in HAMILTON in London

The Devil Wears Prada

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling novel and the hit 2006 film, The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical brings the iconic story of ambition, fashion, and power to the stage with a score by Elton John. The musical follows aspiring journalist Andy as she lands a coveted job at the influential fashion magazine Runway, working for the formidable editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. As Andy is swept into a fast-paced world of style, status, and impossible expectations, she must decide how much of herself she is willing to sacrifice to succeed. Featuring direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell and a creative team that includes designer Tim Hatley and costume designer Gregg Barnes, the production brings the beloved story of fashion and career ambition to life on stage.

Read More: New Cast Members in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA