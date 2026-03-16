Allison Janney, Trey Parker, & More Join Voice Cast for MINIONS & MONSTERS

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Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Allison Janney, co-creator of The Book of Mormon Trey Parker, and two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz are among those who have joined the voice cast of Minions & Monsters.

The new movie from Illumination and Universal Pictures is the latest chapter in the hit animated franchise following Despicable Me 4 in 2024. The voice cast will also include Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges, two-time Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg, and Zoey Deutch, as well as Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr.

In theaters July 1, 2026, Illumination’s Minions & Monsters is the story of how the Minions, led by Dick, conquered Hollywood. The movie follows the yellow characters on their Hollywood journey, from stardom to losing everything, to unleashing monsters onto the world, before banding together in an attempt to save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.

Illumination’s Minions & Monsters is directed by Academy Award nominee Pierre Coffin, a director of the first three Despicable Me films and the first Minions film. Coffin also provides the voice of the Minions in the film, which he has done since the Minions’ film debut in 2010. Previous Minions films have also featured the voices of stars like Steve Carell, Michelle Yeoh, and Julie Andrews.

Written by Brian Lynch (Minions, The Secret Life of Pets films) and Pierre Coffin, Minions & Monsters is produced by Illumination’s Academy Award-nominated founder and CEO Chris Meledandri, and by Bill Ryan (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie). The executive producer is Brian Lynch.