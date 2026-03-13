LOVE ISLAND USA Sets Season Eight June Premiere on Peacock

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Peacock has renewed an eighth season of the hit series “Love Island USA,” which once again takes place in Fiji as Ariana Madix returns as host. The new season premieres Tuesday, June 2 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.

Additionally, season two of “Love Island: Beyond the Villa,” featuring fan favorite Islanders from “Love Island USA” season seven, will premiere with two episodes on Wednesday, April 15. The season will continue with a pair of new episodes streaming every Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Check out the trailer below.

As previously announced, the cast will include Bryan Arenales, Gracyn Blackmore, Jeremiah Brown, Clarke Carraway, Amaya Espinal, Hannah Fields, Pepe Garcia, Iris Kendall, TJ Palma, Andreina Santos, Chris Seeley, Belle-A Walker, Coco Watson and Taylor Williams. Also joining the group this season are Charlie Georgio and Austin Shepard.

“Love Island: Beyond the Villa” follows former Islanders as they return to their homes after a life-altering summer in Fiji and navigate their newfound fame. Surrounded by familiar faces and past connections, these Islanders test their romantic relationships in the real world, resolve UNFINISHED BUSINESS with their exes and discover that life outside of the villa comes with its own set of challenges.

During its six-week run, “Love Island USA” season seven garnered over 18.4 billion minutes streamed on Peacock. The blockbuster reality series “Love Island USA” scored #1 streaming original title in the United States for six consecutive weeks. Season one of “Love Island: Beyond the Villa” ranks as Peacock’s #1 highest-reaching unscripted original debut season ever on the platform.

“Love Island USA” executive producers include David George, Adam Sher, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthal, Sophie Brown, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Tom Gould, Ali Hill and Martin Oxley. Produced by ITV America. The series is based on a format owned by Lifted Entertainment and Motion Entertainment, a WPP Media Company and distributed by ITV Studios.

“Love Island: Beyond the Villa” is produced by ITV America in association with Motion Entertainment, a WPP Media Company. David George, Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman, Sarah Howell, Brian Appel, Tom Ciaccio and Blake Garrett executive produce, alongside Ali Hill and Martin Oxley. James Barker is consulting executive producer.

Photo Credit: Kim Nunneley/Peacock