Photos: Bell Shakespeare's JULIUS CAESAR in Sydney
The production plays at the Sydney Opera House through April 5, before playing two other locations.
Check out production photos from Bell Shakespeare's Julius Caesar, now running at the Sydney Opera House through April 5, before playing at the Canberra Theatre Centre from April 10 – 18, and at the Arts Centre Melbourne from April 23 – May 10.
Directed by Bell Shakespeare Artistic Director Peter Evans, who also acts as set designer, this thrilling new staging serves as a companion piece to the company’s 2025 production of Coriolanus, which followed the rise of the Roman Republic, and now we see the fall. Julius Caesar explores the cost of ambition, loyalty and power, and what happens when an electorate is asking for an autocracy.
The production unfolds in a setting reminiscent of Eastern Europe in the 1990s, simultaneously contending with that region’s system of government following the fall of the Berlin Wall and the political structures of Ancient Rome.
Check out production photos here!
Photo credit: Brett Boardman
Brigid Zengeni and Leon Ford
Brigid Zengeni, Ava Madon and Septimus Caton
Jules Billington and Brigid Zengeni
Jules Billington
Leon Ford, Brigid Zengeni and Peter Carroll
Mark Leonard Winter
Mark Leonard Winter
Mark Leonard Winter
Mark Leonard Winter
Peter Carroll and Leon Ford
Peter Carroll, Brigid Zengeni and James Lugton
The Company
Ray Chong Nee, Brigid Zengeni, Ava Madon and Septiumus Caton
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