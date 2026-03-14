Photos: Bell Shakespeare's JULIUS CAESAR in Sydney

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Check out production photos from Bell Shakespeare's Julius Caesar, now running at the Sydney Opera House through April 5, before playing at the Canberra Theatre Centre from April 10 – 18, and at the Arts Centre Melbourne from April 23 – May 10.

Directed by Bell Shakespeare Artistic Director Peter Evans, who also acts as set designer, this thrilling new staging serves as a companion piece to the company’s 2025 production of Coriolanus, which followed the rise of the Roman Republic, and now we see the fall. Julius Caesar explores the cost of ambition, loyalty and power, and what happens when an electorate is asking for an autocracy.

The production unfolds in a setting reminiscent of Eastern Europe in the 1990s, simultaneously contending with that region’s system of government following the fall of the Berlin Wall and the political structures of Ancient Rome.

Check out production photos here!

Photo credit: Brett Boardman

Brigid Zengeni and Leon Ford

Brigid Zengeni, Ava Madon and Septimus Caton

Jules Billington and Brigid Zengeni

Jules Billington

Leon Ford, Brigid Zengeni and Peter Carroll

Mark Leonard Winter

Mark Leonard Winter

Mark Leonard Winter

Mark Leonard Winter

Peter Carroll and Leon Ford

Peter Carroll, Brigid Zengeni and James Lugton

The Company

Ray Chong Nee, Brigid Zengeni, Ava Madon and Septiumus Caton