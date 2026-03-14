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Photos: Bell Shakespeare's JULIUS CAESAR in Sydney

The production plays at the Sydney Opera House through April 5, before playing two other locations.

By: Mar. 14, 2026

Check out production photos from Bell Shakespeare's Julius Caesar, now running at the Sydney Opera House through April 5, before playing at the Canberra Theatre Centre from April 10 – 18, and at the Arts Centre Melbourne from April 23 – May 10.

Directed by Bell Shakespeare Artistic Director Peter Evans, who also acts as set designer, this thrilling new staging serves as a companion piece to the company’s 2025 production of Coriolanus, which followed the rise of the Roman Republic, and now we see the fall. Julius Caesar explores the cost of ambition, loyalty and power, and what happens when an electorate is asking for an autocracy.

The production unfolds in a setting reminiscent of Eastern Europe in the 1990s, simultaneously contending with that region’s system of government following the fall of the Berlin Wall and the political structures of Ancient Rome.

Check out production photos here!

Photo credit: Brett Boardman

Photos: Bell Shakespeare's JULIUS CAESAR in Sydney Image
Brigid Zengeni and Leon Ford

Photos: Bell Shakespeare's JULIUS CAESAR in Sydney Image
Brigid Zengeni, Ava Madon and Septimus Caton

Photos: Bell Shakespeare's JULIUS CAESAR in Sydney Image
Jules Billington and Brigid Zengeni

Photos: Bell Shakespeare's JULIUS CAESAR in Sydney Image
Jules Billington

Photos: Bell Shakespeare's JULIUS CAESAR in Sydney Image
Leon Ford, Brigid Zengeni and Peter Carroll

Photos: Bell Shakespeare's JULIUS CAESAR in Sydney Image
Mark Leonard Winter

Photos: Bell Shakespeare's JULIUS CAESAR in Sydney Image
Mark Leonard Winter

Photos: Bell Shakespeare's JULIUS CAESAR in Sydney Image
Mark Leonard Winter

Photos: Bell Shakespeare's JULIUS CAESAR in Sydney Image
Mark Leonard Winter

Photos: Bell Shakespeare's JULIUS CAESAR in Sydney Image
Peter Carroll and Leon Ford

Photos: Bell Shakespeare's JULIUS CAESAR in Sydney Image
Peter Carroll, Brigid Zengeni and James Lugton

Photos: Bell Shakespeare's JULIUS CAESAR in Sydney Image
The Company

Photos: Bell Shakespeare's JULIUS CAESAR in Sydney Image
Ray Chong Nee, Brigid Zengeni, Ava Madon and Septiumus Caton




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