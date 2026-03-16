Full Cast Set for MEAN GIRLS Regional Premiere at La Mirada

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La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment have revealed full casting for the Southern California regional theatre premiere of Mean Girls, book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, based on the Paramount Pictures film Mean Girls, musical direction by Anthony Zediker, and direction and choreography by Dana Solimando. Mean Girls will preview on Friday, April 10 at 8 pm and Saturday, April 11 at 2 pm, have its official Opening on Saturday, April 11 at 8 pm, and run through Sunday, May 3 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Mean Girls is the brutally hilarious musical from book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”). Adapted from Fey’s hit 2004 film, Mean Girls was nominated for 12 Tony Awards.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on “The Plastics,” a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a queen bee without getting stung!



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