Bert Kreischer's FREE BERT Series Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

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The comedy series Free Bert, starring actor, producer, and stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer, has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. Season one of the series premiered on January 22, 2026 and debuted in the Global Top 10.

Kreischer will appear at Netflix Is a Joke Festival 2026, performing the “Bert and Shaq’s Crowd Work Show” at THE COMEDY STORE on May 8 and hosting “2 Bears 5K” with Tom Segura and Jelly Roll at The Rose Bowl on May 9.

The series will continue to film in Atlanta, GA, joining other Netflix productions that have filmed on location, including Stranger Things, His & Hers, the upcoming ’Tis So Sweet, All the Sinners Bleed, Sweet Magnolias Season 5, and A Different World.

Season one of the series follows comedian Bert Kreischer, who finds himself in uncharted territory when his daughters are accepted to an elite Beverly Hills private school. When his unbridled antics turn his family into outcasts, he decides to “put on a shirt” and stifle his true nature to better fit in.

Created by Kreischer along with Jarrad Paul & Andy Mogel, the series stars Kreischer, Arden Myrin, Ava Ryan, and Lilou Lang. Executive Producers are Bert Kreischer, LeeAnn Kreischer, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and Elise Henderson for Counterpart Studios and Judi Marmel. Paul and Mogel serve as the showrunners, writers, and directors.

Photo credit: Storm Santos