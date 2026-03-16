HADESTOWN Performance in Duluth Postponed Due to Midwest Winter Storm

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The touring production of Hadestown, originally scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2026 at DECC Symphony Hall, has been postponed due to travel conditions and restrictions related to a Midwest winter storm.

According to the venue, the performance has been rescheduled for Monday, October 19, 2026. All previously issued tickets will remain valid for the new performance date.

Officials noted that the postponement was necessary because of travel disruptions affecting the touring production as severe winter weather moves through the region. Audience members are advised to hold on to their current tickets for admission to the October performance.

Hadestown, created by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, premiered on Broadway in 2019 and won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The production also received the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

The musical intertwines two stories from Greek mythology: the romance of Orpheus and Eurydice, and the complex relationship between Hades and Persephone. The show blends folk, jazz, and blues influences as it follows the characters on a journey between the world above and the underworld.