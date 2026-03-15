Video: See Conan O’Brien as Aunt Gladys in the 98th Oscars Cold Open

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Tonight at the 98th Academy Awards, host Conan O’Brien kicked off the show as Weapons character Aunt Gladys (played by Amy Madigan in the film), where he ran through the worlds from some of this year’s Best Picture nominees. Watch O'Brien as he finds himself in Weapons, Marty Supreme, Hamnet, One Battle After Another, and more.

Follow along as BroadwayWorld shares live updates from the awards ceremony, which is currently airing on ABC and Hulu. So far, awards have been given to Madigan for Best Supporting Actress, KPop Demon Hunters for Best Animated Film, and more.

The 98th Oscars, celebrating the best of film from this past year, is currently airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and streaming live on Hulu. The show will also feature musical performances from Sinners and KPop Demon Hunters, along with Josh Groban and the Los Angeles Master Chorale.