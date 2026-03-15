Agatha Christie’s BLACK COFFEE: GROUNDS FOR MURDER to Run at Players Theatre in April 

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Agatha Christie's Black Coffee: Grounds for Murder produced by Be Bold! Productions will run Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre NYC April 18 through 26, 2026.

This production of Agatha Christie's very first play introduces Hercule Poirot, the now famous beloved Belgian detective known for his sharp wit and sometimes biting sense of humor.

In Black Coffee: Grounds for Murder, Poirot must work under the looming specter of a missing atom bomb formula while trying to solve a murder that has literally left everyone in the dark. With a country house full of old relatives, possible spies, jealous lovers, and a few red herrings, will Poirot be able to set things to rights?

"Every year I look forward to our annual Agatha Christie show," says Artistic Director Brenda Bell. "I'm so excited to go back to where it all began, with Agatha Christie's first stage play!"

Will audiences be able to solve the mystery before Poirot? Find out at Black Coffee: Grounds for Murder!

Black Coffee: Grounds for Murder runs April 18 - 26, 2026, Thurs - Sat at 7p / Sat at 3p / Sun at 2p Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre, located at 115 MacDougal St. The theatre is accessible via West 4th St. Station, lines A,C,E,B,D,F,M - walk one block east on West 3rd, and one block south on MacDougal.