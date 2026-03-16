Sadeck Berrabah Will Bring MURMURATION to Geneva

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Choreographer Sadeck Berrabah will bring his large-scale production Murmuration to Geneva next month. The performance is scheduled for April 12, 2026 at 18:00 at the Geneva Arena in Le Grand-Saconnex, near Geneva.

Created and directed by Berrabah, Murmuration features an ensemble of 50 dancers performing highly synchronized choreography that blends multiple movement styles. According to the official event description: “The show of Sadeck Berrabah, mixing hypnotic dance and perfect synchronization, will transform the Arena of Geneva into a living work of art.”

The production combines elements of hip-hop, martial arts, contemporary dance, ballet, and visual art, creating intricate geometric formations and visually striking stage pictures. As the official description further notes, “On stage, 50 dancers perform breathtaking geometric tableaux with millimetre harmony.”

Murmuration has previously toured internationally and received acclaim for its precise ensemble movement and large-scale visual spectacle. The new “Murmuration Level 2” version presented in Geneva will feature both iconic sequences from earlier iterations and newly created choreography enhanced by updated lighting design.

The performance will take place April 12, 2026, at the Geneva Arena in Switzerland, with ticket prices starting from approximately CHF 57.

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