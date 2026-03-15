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Photos: Photos: White Bear Theatre's THE DAWN OF RECKONING in Rehearsal

The production runs March 17-28.

By: Mar. 15, 2026

Take a look behind the scenes with these rehearsal photos for White Bear Theatre's upcoming production of The Dawn of Reckoning, starring Jilly Bond and Bryonie Pritchard and directed by Matthew Parker.

The world premiere by Mark Bastin runs at the White Bear Theatre March 17-28.

Check out the rehearsal photos here:

Photos: Photos: White Bear Theatre's THE DAWN OF RECKONING in Rehearsal Image
The Company

Photos: Photos: White Bear Theatre's THE DAWN OF RECKONING in Rehearsal Image
The Company

Photos: Photos: White Bear Theatre's THE DAWN OF RECKONING in Rehearsal Image
The Company

Photos: Photos: White Bear Theatre's THE DAWN OF RECKONING in Rehearsal Image
The Company

Photos: Photos: White Bear Theatre's THE DAWN OF RECKONING in Rehearsal Image
The Company

Photos: Photos: White Bear Theatre's THE DAWN OF RECKONING in Rehearsal Image
The Company




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