Photos: Photos: White Bear Theatre's THE DAWN OF RECKONING in Rehearsal
The production runs March 17-28.
By: Gillian Blum Mar. 15, 2026
Take a look behind the scenes with these rehearsal photos for White Bear Theatre's upcoming production of The Dawn of Reckoning, starring Jilly Bond and Bryonie Pritchard and directed by Matthew Parker.
The world premiere by Mark Bastin runs at the White Bear Theatre March 17-28.
Check out the rehearsal photos here:
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